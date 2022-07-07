Baseball star Edmonds lined up for Saturday's Home Run Derby

Edmonds is one of the few players that have come through the country’s baseball system from a young age and is still playing today.

He played college baseball in Canada at Durham College outside Toronto.

He was part of the GB baseball team at the WBC qualifier in 2016, where the team made it to the final.

A Detroit Tigers fan, he is excited to be involved in FTX MLB HRDX to raise awareness for baseball in the UK and to be able to play alongside some major ex-league players.

He is part of the rookie lineup at Saturday’s fixture at Crystal Palace Park, for which tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

It is part of a global tour showcasing four of Major League Baseball’s most iconic clubs; Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Edmonds will be aiming to hit it out the park for the Chicago Cubs.

While home runs and epic catches steal the show, Home Run Derby X offers more than just big hits.

There will be a live performance from British rap sensation AJ Tracey, interactive baseball-inspired activities, ballpark food, fashion, gaming and more.

Organisers hope to push UK interest in baseball to the next level and offer an unforgettable experience for all.