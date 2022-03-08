Basketball brilliance: Zaire Taylor scores SIXTY points in Worthing Thunder romp

Zaire Taylor was simply unstoppable as he racked up 60 points in Thunder's 124-80 win over Oaklands Wolves / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

It’s an all-time Thunder record and is the sort of tally rarely seen at any level of the sport. His scoring spree thrilled the Thunder fans and showed what miss he will be when he retires from playing at the end of this season.

It was a very inexperienced Wolves side who visited – they are bottom of the league, but that should take nothing away from enigmatic Taylor’s game to remember.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apart from his 60 points he had a big 12 rebounds and 10 assists to finish with a big triple double in a game he and Thunder controlled from start to finish.

Leading by 31-17 and 61-42 after the first two breaks, the game was never in doubt. Some 24 first half points from Taylor was followed by another 36 in the final 20 minutes.

Nicolas Ballone was given extended minutes and added 12 points including three treys from downtown.

Hafeez Abdul and Jarred Dixon backed up Taylor with 15 points each but Taylor showed that despite this being his last season as a player he is still top-class. Supporters were delighted although everyone on court contributed.

Tom Ward gave his all for Thunders cause just hours after becoming a dad for the first time.

The big win came a day after a vital third v second match versus Reading Rockets. It was hard fought with Thunder struggling to contain American Tyler Cartaino and Meshack Lufile.

Down 21-26 at the first break Thunder led 45-41 at halfway.

Seventeen first half points from Abdul and an inspired second quarter from Taylor with 13 saw Thunder keep in sight.

In the third period Rockets hit back and it was 66-66 going into the final ten.

A series of ‘no calls’ hurt Thunder, who felt aggrieved with the officials.

Rockets proved too strong and were 89-82 winners.

Thunder were a shade unlucky to lose.

They have three games left for a big finish in the quest for second place.