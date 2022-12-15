Basketball match of the season ends in heartbreak for Worthing Thunder

Thunder’s clash with Hemel Storm at the Thunderdome has been described as the match of the season in many quarters – a wonderful clash between the two old foes.

Despite Thunder’s 100 per cent record falling, things look bright for the future as the hometown favourites only just lost out to the excellent visitors.

Fast attacking basketball was the key to Thunder taking a first quarter lead of 32-25 but Hemel were a tough adversary and not to be taken lightly.

Andre Arrisol and Ronald Blain were spearheading Thunder’s offence but Hakeem Sylla and Aaryn Rai were oozing class for the visitors.

Andre Arrisol keeps a Hemel opponent at bay | Picture: Gary Robinson

The second period saw some astounding end to end ball. Thunder were keeping just ahead but it was clear Hemel were far from a spent force.

As half time approached Thunder still held the lead but by just 51-49.

Once again Orlan Jackman was having a fabulous game in defence as well as scoring consistently.

Along with Arrisol it was still a fast-scoring squad for Thunder – the question was whether Thunder would hold out defensively.

Ronald Blain prepares to shoot | Picture: Gary Robinson

The third period saw Thunder under big pressure but it was still anyone's game. Always on the back foot, Thunder’s defence did well but Storm’s Rai, Sylla and previous league MVP TaylorJohnson were giving an offensive masterclass.

Blain, Hafeez Abdul, and Arrisol were doing well with OJ working hard. With a 12-point run in the later stages of the quarter Thunder were just seven behind at the third break at 69-76.

Hemel started the final quarter by forging an 11-point lead. Thunder, in an amazing turnaround, retook the lead with the crowd roaring them on.

They had a six-point lead with four minutes left but Storm made another comeback for a one point lead. Blain drove to the basket but a block by Charles Aqua-Davis saw the visitors home 100-95 following four late free throws.

David Moya with the ball in Thunder's tussle with Storm | Picture: Gary Robinson

