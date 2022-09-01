Battersea await as Chichester Rugby Club kick off 22-23 season

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have had a successful pre-season and begin life in the new-look London & South East regional division two south east at home to Battersea this weekend.

They warmed up with a close fought three-tries-to-two win over level five outfit Medway at Oaklands.

That gave them the chance to try out 30-plus players and several combinations against a level higher side.

Chichester RFC's senior squad are ready for kick off

With a lot of new structures being worked on through the game, Chi’s new head coach Ken Dowding had a chance to get a good look at a refreshed and recharged squad.

Director of rugby Paul Colley said: “It was pleasing to see so many players get a run-out as we start the 22-23 season in earnest.”

A squad of 29 travelled to Eastleigh RFC to play under the lights for another ones and twos squad run-out.

A hotly contested fixture saw Chi emerge as 36-14 winners.

Eastleigh gave Chichester exactly the kind of game they were looking for - testing the Blues physically – and Chi had to work hard to eventually pull away on a remarkably good pitch.

While many clubs have struggled with training over the summer on hard pitches, Chi have managed to play on and that stands them in good stead.

In Chi’s new league, travel will be reduced and an interesting battle for promotion should unfold.

And as we reported in July, the Blues have a new-look coaching set-up.

Former Ospreys, London Irish and Bath prop Ken Dowding has been appointed Blues’ head coach, taking up his first role since retiring at Worthing last season.

He will be joined by defence coach Scott Barlow and skills coach Billy Toone, who previously worked together at Bognor RFC and have both played for Chi before.

Colley said: “Everyone is keen to get the season under way.”

On Saturday while the ones play at home to Battersea (3pm), the twos – whose scheduled visit to Bognor is off becasue the pitch is not ready after the hot, dry summer – visit Horsham twos (3pm).