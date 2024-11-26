Battle Indoor Netball League

Week 8 – 21st November ‘24 This weeks Indoor League fixtures began with the Battlers taking on the Battle Axes. The Battlers started brightly as they took a 7-3 lead after the first 12 minutes, and then consolidated this in the second third which they won 11-6 to take a 18-9 lead.

The Battlers maintained their grip on this match as they outscored their opponents in the final period to win 28-15. Player of the Match for Battle Axes was Natalie, while Molly was the PoM for Battlers. This was a much needed victory as it ended a run of 4 consecutive defeats. Onwards, and upwards.

The Y Nots took on the Easier Said ladies at 7.40pm and found early difficulty keeping up with their speed of passing through the mid court in the first period as Easier Said established a 9-4 lead. The pattern was similar in the middle period of the match as Easier Said outscored the Y Nots 10-3 to build a strong 19-7 margin. The Y Nots shooters were starved of scoring opportunities as they struggled to secure their own ball or turnover any opposition possession. While the Easier Said shooters of Kelly and Judith had plenty of chances in the final third as Easier Said raced to a 32-10 victory. PoM for Y Nots was Michelle, and for Easier Said was Kelly.

Both the Goal Diggers and the Goalden Girls were coming off of losses last week, so were keen to make amends tonight. They cancelled each other out in the first period with neither side being able to establish clear control of the match, which was illustrated by a narrow 5-4 advantage in favour of Goal Diggers. The match stayed tight in the second 12 minute period although both sides were able to work the ball more frequently into the shooting D and convert more shooting chances. Goal Diggers again wo the period by a single goal 8-7 for a 13-11 lead. Goal’den Girls made a couple of positional changes for the third period which brought immediate and lasting dividends as they conclusively took the final period 11-5 for a 22-18 win. The PoM for Goal’den Girls was Emma, and for Goal Diggers was Vicky.

Goal Diggers on the attack

The fourth and final match of week 8 saw joint league leaders, Martlets playing the see-sawing Mocking Jays, who have not won or lost more then 2 consecutive matches this season. The match began with good speed and intensity as both sides were physical but fair. Mocking Jays shaded the first third to take a 9-8 early lead. The second continued in much the same manner as both Martlets and Mocking Jays displayed some great shooting, while both sides were able to secure their own ball but unable to disrupt their opponents. The match was tied at 17-17 after two periods. Marginal adjustments can make a big impact, and that’s what happened for Martlets as they showed their class by winning the final 12 minute period 11-4 to outlast the Mocking Jays and win a great game by 28-21. Players of the Match were Belinda for Martlets, and Kat from Mocking Jays.

Tonight’s results leave little between 4 teams in the middle of the table who are only separated by 4 points. Martlets and Easier Said seems to be the teams fighting to win the league, but there is still a long way to go.

Andy