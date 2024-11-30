Battle Indoor Netball League

This weekend marked the halfway point of this winter’s Indoor Netball League with each team playing the only opposition they hadn’t yet met.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up was due to be a close game as fourth placed Mocking Jays were just one league point ahead or sixth placed Gin Fizz.

Mocking Jays edged a tight first period 8-5, and then maintained their lead to go into the second break with a 15-13 advantage. However, a slight positional change proved dividends as Gin Fizz had the better of the final period by 9 goals to 5 which meant they edged a great game 22-20 as the final buzzer sounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player of the Match for Gin Fizz was Shelly, and for Mocking Jays was Claire.

Jo Beeching - Easier Said Than Run

The second match of the evening saw the pale pink bibs of the Battle Axes take on the pale blue bibs of the Easier Said Than Run ladies.

This was a nail-biter as there was no more then 3 goals in the match from start to finish. The Battle Axes got off to quick start leading 1-0 and 2-1, but Easier Said pulled it back to level the scores at 8-8 after the first third.

Easier Said managed to take a 3-goal lead early in the second, but Battle Axes turned a couple of loose passes over and pulled back to only be down by one goal, 17-16 at the end of the second period. However, the final 12 minutes narrowly belonged to the Easier Said team who won the period 7-5, and the match 24-21. PoM for Battle Axes was Brook, while Judith got the PoM nomination for Easier Said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 8.20 match was between the Y Not ladies, and a Goalden Girls team who had some of their regulars back in the side.

After a brief early period of stalemate, the Goalden Girls opened up a 7-2 lead after the first 12 minutes, and then powered through winning the second period 12-5 to take a 19-7 lead after 2. Despite resistance from the Y nots, the Goalden Girls continued to score freely and ran our 29-9 winners. PoM for the Goalden Girls was Lucy.

The final fixture of the evening saw our joint leaders, Martlets taking on the Goal Diggers. Martlets were missing a couple of regulars from their line up, and the Goal Diggers took advantage of this by jumping out to an 11-4 lead.

The Goal Diggers moved the ball well through the middle third of the court and managed to create more shooting opportunities than Martlets. A 20-12 lead after 2 periods was built upon as Goal Diggers played with confidence in the final period and ran out 27-17 victors.

Player of the Match for Goal Diggers was Kathryn, and Jo was the PoM for Martlets.

There are more fascinating match-ups next Thursday.

Andy