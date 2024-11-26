BATTLE LADIES INDOOR STOOLBALL LEAGUE Week 8 – 19th Nov ‘24 Tonight marked the start of second round of fixtures, which kicked off with Ripe taking on Icklesham. Ripe won the toss and elected to bat first, and Meg & Corina put on 47 in the first 4 overs.

Cath & Ash made up the second pair who put on 38, which brought in Donna & Jo as the third pair, and they scored 37 runs. Suzanne & Emma batted last and made 54 runs for the loss of just one wicket, and elevating the Ripe score to 166 runs. The best bowler for Icklesham was Jess H who took 2 wickets for 10 runs from her 2 overs. The Icklesham search for 167 began with Hannah & Jessica, who scored 54 runs without losing a wicket. The second partnership of Heidi & Jess H put on 49 runs, which took the Icklesham score to 103 at the halfway point of the innings. Tamsin & Bonnie took Icklesham close to their target with a partnership of 59, leaving it up to Tracey & Sam to hit the winning runs and then go past the Ripe score with 33 runs, and on to a total of 195. Suzanne was the most economical bowler for Ripe with 1 for 11 runs.

It was bottom against top when Scorpions met Sedlescombe on court 2 at 7pm. Sedlescombe batted first and their opening pair of Nadia & Hayleigh made 105. The second pair in a powerful Sedlescombe batting order of Vera & Julie made 73, which was followed by 90 from Mags & Tracey. Sandra & Sharon batted in the last 4 overs and scored 110, which took the Sedlescombe innings up to 378. The Scorpions reply began with a strong partnership between Phillipa & Stacey who put on 65 for the loss of 2 wickets. Dawn & Sarah batted second and made 29, and were followed by Sair & Suzy who made 42. Bridget & Kaz concluded the Scorpions innings and took the final total up to 152.

It was 2nd against 4th when Pett played Laughton at 8.15pm. Pett batted first and the experienced Cherry & Jacqui S got the team off to a solid start with 67 runs in the opening partnership. Accurate Laughton bowling slowed the Pett innings as Claire & Ann made 43 in their 4 overs, followed by 49 from Anya & Jane. The final partnership of 44 from Nicky & Jacky B, took Pett to a score of 203 and secured maximum batting points. The top bowler for Laughton was Corinne who took 4 for 15 from her 2 overs. The Laughton response began with a 42 runs from the pairing of Gemma & Sam, but was slowed by strong Pett bowling who held Steph & Corinne to 13 from their 4 overs. Mary & Linda had the highest partnership for Laughton as they put on 59 runs and took the Laughton score up to 114 after 3 pairs. The required 90 runs proved to be too much for the final Laughton batting pair of Kelly & Marilyn as discilplined Pett bowling restricted them to 44 and a final score of 158. The best bowler for Pett was Nicky who bowled 9 dot balls as she took 1 for 9 runs.

The last match of the evening was the battle of the blues, as the royal blue of Catsfield took on the aqua blue of Brightling. Brightling batted first and sent Rachel & Becky in to open the innings, and they made 35 runs. Carolyn & Lillie moved the score along to 76 with a partnership of 41, and then Jo & Sally put togetyer an innings high partnership of 61 runs. The Brightling innings was anchored by Mandy & Hannah who made 31, and took the final score up to 168 runs. The best bowler for Catsfield was the miserly Katy who took 1 for 7 from her 2 overs.