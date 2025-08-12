Bayley takes second gold in USA

World Para table tennis champion Will Bayley won his second gold medal in five days in winning the men’s class 7 singles at the ITTF World Para Elite Spokane in Washington state, USA and fellow Brighton-based Bly Twomey took silver in in the women’s class 6-7 singles.

Will Bayley won 3-0 against the Austrian Christian Scheiber, bronze medallist in the Paralympic World Qualification tournament 2024 and secured top place in his group and a bye into the quarterfinal with a 3-1 win against Kosuke Hemmi from Japan, gold medallist in the New Taipei City Para Open last year.

He played superbly to beat Israel Stroh, the Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medallist from Brazil 3-0 and after beating Stephane Messi, the former Paralympic champion from France 3-0 he was impressive in beating Hemmi again in the final without dropping a set.

“It think it was nearly the best performance of my career over the last few days,” said Bayley, who was winning his second tournament in five days having won the Future tournament last week. “

Gorazd (BPTT performance director Gorazd Vecko) said it was 80-90% but said I can play better. Andrew (head coach Andrew Rushton) and I worked well together and tactically broke down the matches really well.”

Bly Twomey was a 3-0 winner against Claudia Perez, the Para PanAmerican champion from Mexico and finished top of group one after a 3-0 win against Cajsa Stadler, the class 6 world number 10 from Sweden. That earned her a bye into the semi-final, and she had to show all her character and fighting spirit to come back from 2-1 down against Kim Seongok, the class 7 world number seven and World bronze medallist from Korea, edging a tight fourth set 12-10 and securing a 3-2 win, 11-6 in the fifth.

In the final she faced Lethicia Lacerda and had to settle for silver after the class 8 Para PanAmerican Games bronze medallist from Brazil, who has recently been reclassified as a class 7, was a 3-0 winner.

“I played really well and am extremely proud to take back a silver medal,” said Twomey. “My semi-final was very tight, but I was really happy to pull through that match and get to the final. In the final the Brazilian played an incredible and different game to the other class 7 players. This was her first time competing as a class 7 and I knew it was going to be a difficult match. I wish it could have been closer, but I have a lot to take away from this tournament and come back stronger.”