Beer, cider and great jump racing: 23 pictures of Fontwell Park's latest festival

Fontwell Park was soaked in sunshine for two days of jump racing, beer and cider.

Thousands flocked to the popular figure-of-eight racecourse for Friday’s and Saturday’s action, which mixed some thrilling racing with the chance to smaple a wide range of beers and ciders.

See pictures by Clive Bennett from the event on this page and the ones linked – if you were there you may even spot yourself!

The highlight of Friday’s seven-race card was a 50/1 win for Kitcummin, ridden by David Noonan for trainer Mark Gillard in the Broadsword Sorry For Enjoying Ourselves Juvenile Hurdle.

Fontwell executive director Guy Pridie said: “We were delighted with how the two-day festival went, both from a racing point of view and attendance.

" Consecutive racaedays always take a lot of planning and the whole team delivered them exceptionally so that all involved on the days could enjoy what we had to offer, whether that was the racing, music or vast selections of beer and cider that was on offer.

"With temperatures of 22C on both days there was plenty of people making the most of what is likely to be the last of those temperatures for this year before we go into our busy winter calendar.

"That starts with our next fixture on October 25, then standout fixtures such as the Southern National on November 19 and the traditional Boxing Day race meeting.

"We’re also delighted to announce our 2024 fixtures are about to be released.”

See the latest from Goodwood and Fontwell in the Chichester and Bognor Observers – out on Thursday

1 . Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival pictures by Clive Bennett (9).jpg Action and other images from Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival racedays, staged in the sunshine on Friday and Saturday Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival pictures by Clive Bennett (17).jpg Action and other images from Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival racedays, staged in the sunshine on Friday and Saturday Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival pictures by Clive Bennett (13).jpg Action and other images from Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival racedays, staged in the sunshine on Friday and Saturday Photo: Clive Bennett