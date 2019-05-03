Beer in top gear as Sussex set for Saffrons showdown with Gloucestershire

Sussex cricketer Will Beer is in top form and looking to make his mark at the Saffrons this Sunday.

Sussex Sharks welcome Gloucestershire to Eastbourne in the 50 over Royal London One-Day Cup.

The Sharks, who recovered from 94-6 to successfully chase 284 and pull off a stunning one-wicket win against Essex on Tuesday, were at Hampshire on Thursday before this Sunday’s short trip to the Saffrons.

“We are in a good place at the moment and the plan is to take that good form and perform at our best at the Saffrons,” said Beer.

“I missed the match last year in Eastbourne with a side strain so I’m really looking forward to Gloucester. Playing outground cricket is a great experience. It’s a chance for new fans to see us who can’t always get to Hove. The atmosphere is always good and that’s great for the players.

“Ben (Brown), our captain, it’s his home club and I’m sure he will want to do well on his club ground. The Saffrons is a great venue. We are playing good cricket and we are all looking forward to performing to the best of our ability.”

Beer, 30, was instrumental in Sussex’s victory at Essex. His 75 was his best List A score and his 121 partnership with Laurie Evans (68) helped take the match into the final over. From there Danny Briggs, who blasted 37 from 26 balls, including seven fours, saw them triumph. Ahead of Hampshire, Jason Gillespie’s team are third in the one-day table and have won four from their five matches.

“Essex was a great game to be involved in,” Beer added. “I was still padding-up when Brown was unfortunately out for a duck.

“We were six down and the plan was just to try and build a partnership with Lawro (Laurie Evans), and see if we could get back in the game. We played sensible cricket and then finished it off at the end. It was a great effort by all the lads. Luke Wright was singing the great escape as we walked back ito the dressing room.

“It keeps us near the top and now we can go into matches knowing if we play well, then we should progress from the group.

“The players are playing with confidence and we know we can compete with the best in the world.

“We have two tough matches at Hampshire then Eastbourne but we can play our cricket and enjoy them.”

Gloucestershire, who have former Eastbourne spinner Tom Smith and Sussex star Chris Liddle among their ranks, are just below Sussex in fourth. They have won three from their six matches.

Eastbourne Cricket Club chairman Ian Fletcher-Price added, “All is set for a great occassion. The Saffrons is ready and Sussex are playing some wonderful and exciting cricket.

“It is a great opportunity to see world class cricket in Eastbourne. Huge thanks to our match sponsor Brewers and all the sponsors and supporters of the event.

“Ticket sales have been great, the hospitality area is sold out. We are also hoping for a capacity crowd once again.”

Sussex probable line-up: Salt, Wright, Garton, Finch, Evans, Wiese, Brown(c)(wk), Beer, Briggs, Sakande, Hamza.

Tickets are available via the Sussex website: sussexcricket.co.uk, with a print at home facility, up until midnight on Saturday. Tickets are also available on the gate. Play is due to start Sunday, 11am.