Best performance of the season for Burgess Hill Ladies

Team: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Donovan, Branagan, Read, Fox, Vans Agnew, Neve, MIa, Amerio, Livy, Zarah Score: 5 - 0 Scorers: Donovan (3) Read (2)

Crowborough brought a team of 15 youngsters to this match but Burgess Hill were never troubled from the outset. This was the best team performance of the season so far with great passing and excellent finishing.

The first goal came in the first five minutes from a penalty corner when Ginette Read’s straight strike from the top of the D beat the keeper with some ease. Cath Donovan then completed a hat trick with deliveries from Gillian Branagan, Read and the third when Neve drove into the D and slipped the ball to Donovan on the left post.

Thirteen year-old Neve demonstrated some mature hockey playing sweeper for the 4s - leaving little to do for full backs Sally Vans Agnew and Lucy Fox and with the other youngsters, Livy on the left wing and Zara on the right (both also 13), goals were always on the cards. Mia also had one of her best games running up the pitch from right midfield and putting across some great balls for the forwards to pick up.

Crowborough brought on their stronger players in the second half and this held back Hill a bit for a while but eventually the pressure gave and Ginette Read scored the 5th with another awesome delivery. Livy was unlucky not to make it six with a lovely pass to Donovan on the right post late in the game.

Next week the 4s play Hailsham away at 2.30pm.