Better than plodding - Polegate runners rack up prizes and fine finishes

Brian Winn, president of ESSCCL and founding member of the Plodders, was delighted.

“To finish 4th out of 18 teams is remarkable and I would like to thank those runners from the Striders and Shufflers for joining forces with us,” he said.

Rocket Plodder Patrick Marsden was outright winner and won the Senior Men’s category. He crossed the line 3rd at Pett in 28:02.

The ESSCCL comprises six races of about five miles from October to March. Each race is hosted by a local club, with Hastings Runners hosting this year’s final race.

Lorraine Wilkinson was the only female Plodder who competed in all six races.

She said: “I would like to thank all the guys from the team whom without fail have made me feel so comfortable over the difficult six months.

“Having been the only female Plodder at times, their support and encouragement to keep me rocking up each race has meant the world. I am so blessed to be part of a wonderful running club.”

Polegate Plodders results from the season: Ashdown Forest: Patrick Marsden 32.20; Ian Weston 39:27; Liam Brooks 43:40; Kevin Burton 48:28; Peter Cook 49:11; Lorraine Wilkinson 53:35; Brian Winn 60:06.

Snape Wood Wadhurst: Patrick Marsden 29:51; Ian Weston 37:13; Liam Brooks 42:26; Kevin Burton 44:39; Peter Cook 48:03; Lorraine Wilkinson 54:05; Heather Long 54:41; Brian Winn 54:41.

Newplace Park Framfield: Patrick Marsden 29:51; Ian Weston 37:16; Kevin Burton 43:49; Peter Cook 45:27; Lorraine Wilkinson 51:11; Brian Winn 53:25.

Warren Hill: Patrick Marsden 27:49; Ian Weston 35:23; Liam Brooks 36:52; Kevin Burton 39:40; Peter Cook 41:43; Lorraine Wilkinson 52:11; Brian Winn 52:11.

Whitbread Hollow: Patrick Marsden 32:37; Ian Weston 40:30; Liam Brooks 42:40; Kevin Burton 46:45; Peter Cook 49:06; Roger Humphries 50:43; Heather Long 53:57; Lorraine Wilkinson 55:25; Jason Hopkinson 56:16.

Pett: Patrick Marsden 26:02; Ian Weston 36:12; Peter Cook 43:12; Brian Winn 49:48; Lorraine Wilkinson 52:25.

It was the turn of the road runners at the Hastings Half Marathon.

In sunny but breezy conditions, Liam Brooks participated in his first Hastings Half in six years. He crossed the line in 1.44.14. He said: “Those hills haven’t got any easier around Queensway, it wasn’t my best run but I got round in a course PB.”

Queen of long distance Heather Long crossed the line in 1:53:36. She said: “I arrived knackered, ate too many jelly babies in the first half and got a stitch, then I lost my shorts elastic and somehow ended up with a new PB.”

Linda Pysden had eight family members participating with her; it was her first competitive race and she crossed the line in 2:07:53. She said: “I was running in the same event as sons Mark, Neil, Matthew, daughter-in-law Nicky who all ran PBs. Also running was my brother Ian and sons Tom and Charlie; my brother gave me plenty of encouragement up those hills which were so tough,” she said.

Additional Plodders chip times: Mike Leigh 1:44:03; Marco Fortmann 1:51:57; Roger Humphries 1:55:45; Jamie Martin 1:56:54; Chris Jones 1:59:54; Nikki Loats 2:11:48; Robin Treherne 2:21:59; Lisa Price 2:26:32.

RUN WEDNESDAYS

Women from Female Run Wednesdays were out in force to celebrate International Women’s Day and encourage other women to run as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The club, who operate as part of the Run Wednesday’s club, was started to provide women of all abilities with a safe and supportive space to run together. Over the years runners have taken part in a number of local and national events.

Run Wednesdays chair Danny Garbett said: “Female Run Wednesdays started in January 2014. It was always about getting ladies to run and feel comfortable. That stays the same today and continues to grow in strength and depth. The sessions are for all abilities.”

Newly elected Female Run Wednesday’s captain Jade Da Silva said: “Six years ago I couldn’t run for a single minute without having to stop and was completely out of breath.

“I always dreamed about completing a half marathon so I decided to join Run Wednesdays. With the support from Danny Garbett and other club members, I finally conquered my dream and ran Eastbourne Half Marathon. Bit I did not stop there! I have since completed five full marathons including London Marathon, Beachy Head Marathon and an ultra marathon distance of 31 miles.

“During my running journey I have lost three stones, but my biggest and proudest achievement to date is being voted female captain. This has made me realise you can achieve your dreams and believe in yourself.”