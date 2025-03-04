The event saw teams from across the region compete in the fast-paced, high-energy format of rugby sevens, with Bexhill Academy securing a well-deserved first-place finish.

In a thrilling day of competition, Bexhill Academy demonstrated outstanding skill, teamwork and resilience, overcoming tough opposition to take the top spot. The final standings for the tournament were: 1st – Bexhill Academy; 2nd – Downlands; 3rd – Bohunt; 4th – Seaford; 5th – Beacon.

Bexhill Academy’s Director of Physical Education, Ben Petty, praised the team for their exceptional performance: "Our players showed incredible determination and discipline throughout the tournament. Their teamwork and commitment to the game were second to none, and they truly deserve this victory. We are incredibly proud of their hard work and success."

The tournament was a fantastic showcase of young sporting talent, with all teams displaying great sportsmanship and skill. The atmosphere was electric, with students, staff and supporters rallying behind their teams to create an unforgettable event.

Headteacher Dr Craig Neal expressed his pride in the team’s success: "Sport plays a vital role in our academy’s ethos, and today’s victory highlights the dedication and passion of our students. The entire school community is celebrating this achievement, and we look forward to more sporting success in the future."

Bexhill Academy continue to develop and promote excellence in sports, providing students with opportunities to compete at the highest levels while fostering teamwork, resilience and leadership.

1 . Contributed Bexhill Academy triumph at the 7s rugby tournament Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Some of the Bexhill Academy 7s team Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A great day of rugby Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Action at the 7s day Photo: Submitted