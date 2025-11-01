Bexhill & District Snooker League

Community Matters

Intimidators hit first full house.

In the second week of play in the Bexhill and District Snooker League, O'Sullivan Intimidators were the first team to register a full house results in their match against O'Sullivan "A".

Carl Fitzsimon got the ball rolling for the Intimidators with his two-frame win over Barry Kenward, Fitzsimon knocking in a small 23 break in the process.

Next up for the Intimidators was Wayne Perna facing Kim Fuller of the "A" team. Perna put his team four frames up with his two-frame win over Fuller and knocking in the best breaks of the week with a 41 and 32.

Last up for the Intimidators was Neil Bennett facing Gary Deeprose from the "A" team and Bennett made certain of the full six-frame win for his team by taking the final two frames of the evening.

Currently top of the league is shared by two teams. Clarkson Leisure maintained their shared top spot with a four frame to two win over Amherst Road "B". Leo Mitchell from Clarksons and Mick Pasqua shared the opening two frames of their match, before Steve Roberts put his team three frames up by taking both frames from Joe Cruttenden of Amherst Road.

Gary Wendell pulled a frame back for Amherst Road before Brian Minister of Clarksons sealed the match winner by taking the final frame and leaving Clarksons the winners by four frames to two.

Sharing top spot in the league are Amherst Road Golf Club, last years league champions then playing as Cooden Beach Golf Club.

Phil White opened for the Golf Club and got his team away to a good start with a two-frame win over Jamie Darby of the Allstars. Pete Buckland then put the Golf Club three up when he took the opening frame from Jeremy Towns but, in a turn of events, Towns hit back in their second frame to leave their match open at three frames to one, in spite of Buckland knocking in a break of 28.

Last up for the Golf Club was Neil Sivyer who overcame Sebastian Olivier from the Allstars and Sivyer's two frames gave victory to the Golf Club by five frames to one.

The highest breaks to date remain the same as last week with Pete Buckland holding top spot with 49, followed by Steve Roberts with a 47. Three players are still showing full four match wins at the end of the second week.