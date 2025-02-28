Bexhill & District Snooker League - Allstars hit Amherst Road for six

As the Bexhill and District Snooker League nears the end of its season, third-placed O'Sullivan Allstars completed yet another full house victory in their match against Amherst Road B.

Opening for the Allstars, Leon Narin took both frames from Joe Cruttenden of Amherst Road, before Jeremy Towns put the Allstars 4-0 up by taking both of his frames from Mick Pasqua of Amherst Road.

It was down to Sebastian Olivia of the Allstars to complete the full house result against Gary Wendell of Amherst Road, Olivia taking both frames which included breaks of 30-25 and giving the Allstars victory by 6-0.

There was no stopping league leaders, Cooden Beach Golf Club, against O'Sullivan C. Phil White got the ball rolling for Cooden Beach, winning both of the opening frames from Lyndon Rose of O'Sullivan's, White knocking in a small break of 25 in one frame.

Hot potting Pete Buckland was up next for Cooden Beach against Gary Deeprose of O'Sullivan's, Buckland adding a further two frames to the total of Cooden Beach which included breaks of 31, 29 and 21. There was a reply break from Deeprose of 29.

The final two frames of the evening between Neil Sivyer from Cooden Beach and Leo Mitchell from O'Sullivan's saw Sivyer complete another 6-0 victory for Cooden Beach, Sivyer taking both of the final frames and knocking in the highest break of the week - a 33.

Second placed Amherst Road A chalked up a good win against Clarkson Leisure. The opening two frames between Carl Fitzsimon of Amherst Road and Norman Armstrong of Clarksons were shared before Terry Freeman put Amherst Road three frames up when he succeeded in taking both frames from Steve Roberts of Clarksons.

It was left to Gary Davies from Amherst Road to close out the good result for his team by taking the closing two frames off Brian Minister of Clarksons, giving Amherst Road A a 5-1 win.

The final match saw two mid-table teams facing each other. Kim Fuller opened the match for O'Sullivan B against Philip Uglow from The Hotshots, their match ending 1-1.

Luis Elliott took up his cue for O'Sullivan's against Orlando Correia from The Hotshots and Elliott won both frames to leave O'Sullivan's on the edge of victory.

However, Mario Correia of The Hotshots put an end to the run of O'Sullivan B and the two-frame win by Correia over Barry Kenward from O'Sullivan B saw the match end as a draw at 3-3.

Cooden Beach Golf Club maintain their unbeaten run at the top of the league with Pete Buckland from their team holding top spots with the highest break to date of 73 and also the most frames won with 26 wins from 26 frames played.