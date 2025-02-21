The Bexhill and District Snooker League’s first competition of the season was for the Captain's Cup.

It was between Carl Fitzsimon from Amherst Road A and Sebastian Olivia of O'Sullivan's Allstars.

The match was held at O'Sullivan's snooker hall and was a handicap competition, Fitzsimon giving Olivia a seven-point start to each frame, the match being played as the best of seven frames. It was officiated by local referee Dave Burchett.

Frame one opened with both players knocking in some small breaks, but it was littered with a large number of fouls. In the end it was Fitzsimon who triumphed 63-41.

The Captains Cup finalists

Frame two followed a similar pattern with small breaks and a number of foul shots, but an excellent finish by Olivia, who had been trailing in points for most of the time, finally claimed it with an excellent clearance of all the colours, including a flooked black, to win 63-51 and square up the match.

Frame three saw Olivia getting more setlled and, coupled with breaks of 20 and 19, put him in the lead by 2-1.

However, Fitzsimon rallied round and, with some constant potting of a number of very small breaks, squared the match once more by taking the frame 50-15.

It looked as if Fitzsimon would take the next frame as he opened with a notable break of 35, but Olivia added a small break of 19 to his total and finally won the frame by 72-44.

Frame six could have been the decider for Olivia, but Fitzsimon knocked in a break of 23 and, with some good safety play, came out the winner of the frame by 47-26.

The final frame saw some very good play with Olivia knocking in a small break of 20, followed by Fitzsimon knocking in a 15 break. In an exciting end to their match, the game was decided on a black ball finish and Fitzsimon saw his shot send the black ball into the pocket, leaving Fitzsimon winner of the Captain's Cup by 4-3.