Bexhill & District Snooker League - O'Sullivan Allstars get the balls potted!

The Bexhill and District Snooker League commenced their new season with 8 registered teams playing out of 3 venues this year. 3 teams commenced their season with wins and the best result went to O'Sullivan Allstars in their match against their compatriots, O'Sullivan "C".

Opening for the Allstars was Sebastian Oliver facing Lyndon Rose. Oliver got his team off to a great start by taking both frames in their match. Up next for the Allstars was Jeremy Towns who repeated the result from the first match with a 2 frame win over Lee Banfield and giving the Allstars a victory with 4 frames on the board.

However,Leo Mitchell put the "C" team on the board by taking his first frame from Neil Bennett, although Bennett came back to win the final frame, but the best result of the week was recorded to O'Sullivan Allstars with victory by 5 frames to 1. Last years champions, Cooden Beach Golf Club, also recorded their first win of the season in their match against Amherst Road "A".

Phil White opened for Cooden Beach, sharing the opening 2 frames with Terry Freeman of Amherst Road. The next match saw 2 big scorers facing each other, these being Pete Buckland for Cooden against Luke Herring for Amherst Road.

The match lived up to expectations with some excellent snooker and the biggest breaks of the week. However, it was Buckland who secured both frames for Cooden Beach, knocking in breaks of 60 and 47 with Herring replying with a 38. The final match saw Neil Sivyer from Cooden Beach facing Carl Fitzsimon of Amherst Road. Sivyer proved successful in this final match and, aided by 2 breaks of 43 and 40, took both frames and gave Cooden Beach victory by 4 frames to 2.

O'Sullivan "B" also opened their account with a 4 frames to 2 win over Clarksons Leisure.

Barry Kenward opened for Clarksons and, in a very tight match, won both frames from Norman Armstrong of O'Sullivans, their first frame going to a black ball finish. Steve Roberts then squared the match up for Clarksons by taking both frames from Luis Elliott of O'Sullivans, Roberts knocking in a beak of 22 in the process.

But Kim Fuller made certain of a victory for O'Sullivans by taking the final 2 frames off Brian Minister of Clarksons, Fuller knocking in breaks of 45, 22 and 22in the process.

The Final match of the week saw Amherst Road "B" facing the newly formed The Hotshots. The league welcomed back Richard Carzana, playing for The Hotshots, Richard having been a team player many years ago. In his match he faced Jason Kelly from Amherst Road and their match was shared at 1 frame each, Kelly knocking in a break of 22 in the process.

Joe Cruttenden from Amherst Road was successful in bagging both frames from Orlando Correia of The Hotshots, leaving Amherst Road on the edge of victory. However, Mario Correia pulled the final 2 frames back for The Hotshots in his match against Gary Wendel, leaving the match drawn at 3 frames each.

Pete Buckland leaps to the top of the highest break with his 60 whilst 8 players progress to next week having won all frames in their opening week.