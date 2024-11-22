Bexhill & District Snooker League report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first local derby in the Bexhill and District Snooker League between Amherst Road "A" and Amherst Road "B" also produced the first full house result of the season. Opening for the "A" team, Dave Bennett secured both frames from Dave McIntosh of the "B" team and this was followed by Carl Fitzsimon putting the "A" team 4 frames up when he took both frames from Joe Cruuttenden of the "B" team. Luke Herring then made certain of the full house result for the "A" team when he won both final frames from Mick Pasqua of the "B" team, Herring knocking in a break of 40 and Pasqua replying with a break 25. But this was not enough for the "A" team,potting the first full house of the season with their 6 frame to nil win.

Cooden Beach Golf Club maintained their position at the top of the league, folowing their5 frame to 1 victory over Clarkson Leisure. Hot potting Pete Buckland opened for Cooden Beach against Tiger Pragnell from Clarksons, but Buckland proved too strong for Pragnell, Buckland winning both frames which included a new highest break of 73 (up from his previous 60) as well as including 2 further breaks of 32 and 28 points. However, Norman Armstrong for Clarksons put a small halt to the run of Cooden Beach when he took his opening frame off Phil White , White coming back in their 2nd frame to leave Cooden Beach 3 up. It was then down to Paul White to secure the victory for Cooden Beach when he won both frames off Brian Minister of Clarksons, but giving the win to Cooden Beach by 5 frames to 1.

There was also a 5 frame win for the Allstars in their match against O'Sullivan "B". Leon Narin opened for the Allstars and got his team off to a good start with a 2 frame victory over Barry Kenward of O'Sullivan's. Jeremy Towns then put the match in the bag for the Allstars when he won both frames from Luis Elliott of O'Sullivan's, leaving the Allstars 4 frames up. However, Kim Fuller put a halt to the run of the Allstars when he took his opening frame for O'Sullivans from Sebastian Oliver but, aided with a break of 24, Oliver hit back in their final frame which gave victory to the Allstars by 5 frames to 1.

The fial match of the week between O'Sullivan "C" and The Hotshots ended in a draw. Richard Carzana opened well for the Hotshots and his 2 frame victory over Lyndon Rose from O'Sullivans included 2 breaks of 29 and 22. Leo Mitchell from O'Sullivans then brought the match back to all square when he won both frames off Orlando Correia of The Hotshots. But his brother, Mario Correia, shared the final 2 frames of the evening with Gary Deeprose of O'Sullivan, in spite of Deeprose knocking in a 25 break, but leaving the match drawn at 3 frames each.

Pete Buckland still heads the highest break with his newly recorded 73 (up from 60) as well as most frames won with 10 wins from 10 matches.