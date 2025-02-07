It was the second full house of the season in the Bexhill and District Snooker League for O'Sullivan Allstars in their meeting with The Hotshots.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo Narin got the ball rolling for The Allstars, winning the opening two frames off Richard Carzana of The Hotshots, Narin knocking in a break of 24 in one frame. Jeremy Towns of The Allstars put his team 4-0 up by taking both his from Jim Chapman of The Hotshots.

Sebastian Oliver from Allstars completed the full house by taking the final two frames from Orlando Correia of The Hotshots, Oliver knocking in a break of 25 and giving The Allstars victory by 6-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a good result for Amherst Road A against O'Sullivan B. Dave Bennett opened well for Amherst, taking the opening two frames off Kim Fuller of O'Sullivans before Carl Fitzsimon from Amherst made certain of the win for his team by taking his two frames from Luis Elliott of O'Sullivan's, and leaving Amherst Road 4-0 up.

The Hotshots team

Barry Kenward from O'Sullivan’s put a halt to the Amherst run when he took the opening frame against Gary Davies from Amherst – before Davies took the final frame, leaving Amherst Road victors by 5-1.

There was also a 5-1 win for O'Sullivan's C against Clarkson Leisure. Gary Deeprose got it under way for O'Sullivan's, winning both his frames off Steve Roberts of Clarksons – before Lyndon Rose put O'Sullivan's 3-0 up, taking his opening frame offTony Hawtons from Clarksons. But Hawtons took the second frame, leaving O'Sullivan's on the edge of a win at 3-1 up.

Leo Mitchell put the match to bed for O'Sullivan's by taking the final frames of his match against Brian Minister of Clarksons, leaving O'Sullivan C 5-1 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final planned match of the week between Cooden Beach Golf Club and Amherst Road B was postponed.

As Cooden Beach did not play, there was no change to the league leadership nor the highest break or most frames won tables.