Bexhill gymnastics club celebrate success at Sussex Tumbling Championships
Competing against top athletes from across the county, the team collected multiple podium finishes across a range of categories, cementing their reputation as one of the region’s rising gymnastics clubs.
In the Club 2, 9-10 years category, Adelaide led the charge with flawless tumbles that earned her 1st place. In Club 2, 7–8 years, Edie delivered a confident performance and placed a creditable 8th, gaining valuable experience at this competition. Fay, competing in Club 3, 8 years, performed beautifully to claim 3rd place.
The Club 3, 9-10 years group saw a strong showing from 1066, with Daisy taking 1st place, Isla finishing just shy of the podium in 4th, and Willow following closely in 5th – a remarkable sweep in a competitive group.
In the 11-12 year categories, Millie secured 2nd place in Club 3, while Aleksandra dominated the Club 5 level to take 1st place with an impressive display.
For the older gymnasts, the momentum continued. In the 13+ years category, Beth took a strong 2nd place, Bethany earned 1st, and Paige rounded out the podium with 3rd place – completing a clean medal sweep for 1066 Gymnastics.
Capping the club’s success, Bethany, a gymnast AND a coach at the club, competed in the Novice Under-30s category and claimed 1st place, demonstrating leadership on and off the tumble track.
“This was an outstanding event for our club,” said a spokesperson from 1066 Gymnastics. “Every gymnast gave it their all, and we couldn’t be prouder — not just for the medals, but for the spirit, support, and sportsmanship they showed throughout.”
With results like these, 1066 Gymnastics Bexhill continue to build a reputation as a centre of excellence and community spirit. The club encourage aspiring gymnasts of all ages to get involved and experience the joy of gymnastics.
See www.1066gym.co.uk or email [email protected] for more or to get involved.