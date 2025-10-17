Bexhill gymnastics club celebrate success at Sussex Tumbling Championships

It was a weekend of medals, personal bests and proud moments for 1066 Gymnastics Bexhill as their women’s artistic gymnastics team delivered a stunning performance at the 2025 Sussex Tumbling Championships.

Competing against top athletes from across the county, the team collected multiple podium finishes across a range of categories, cementing their reputation as one of the region’s rising gymnastics clubs.

In the Club 2, 9-10 years category, Adelaide led the charge with flawless tumbles that earned her 1st place. In Club 2, 7–8 years, Edie delivered a confident performance and placed a creditable 8th, gaining valuable experience at this competition. Fay, competing in Club 3, 8 years, performed beautifully to claim 3rd place.

The Club 3, 9-10 years group saw a strong showing from 1066, with Daisy taking 1st place, Isla finishing just shy of the podium in 4th, and Willow following closely in 5th – a remarkable sweep in a competitive group.

Club level 2 and 3 gymnasts from the 1066 club

In the 11-12 year categories, Millie secured 2nd place in Club 3, while Aleksandra dominated the Club 5 level to take 1st place with an impressive display.

For the older gymnasts, the momentum continued. In the 13+ years category, Beth took a strong 2nd place, Bethany earned 1st, and Paige rounded out the podium with 3rd place – completing a clean medal sweep for 1066 Gymnastics.

Capping the club’s success, Bethany, a gymnast AND a coach at the club, competed in the Novice Under-30s category and claimed 1st place, demonstrating leadership on and off the tumble track.

“This was an outstanding event for our club,” said a spokesperson from 1066 Gymnastics. “Every gymnast gave it their all, and we couldn’t be prouder — not just for the medals, but for the spirit, support, and sportsmanship they showed throughout.”

1066 club gymnasts at the Sussex Tumbling Championships

With results like these, 1066 Gymnastics Bexhill continue to build a reputation as a centre of excellence and community spirit. The club encourage aspiring gymnasts of all ages to get involved and experience the joy of gymnastics.

See www.1066gym.co.uk or email [email protected] for more or to get involved.