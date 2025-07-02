With many regattas cancelled so far this year because of very strong winds this summer, Bexhill Rowing Club were looking forward to competing again.

They travelled to Southsea to take part in the largest coastal rowing regatta in the country. With 20 clubs coming from as far afield as Herne Bay and Poole, the competition was double the strength. Sea conditions were very rough and right on the edge of the racing boats’ capabilities.

Although no wins were recorded Bexhill had some great results against the added competition.

First up were the Men’s Junior/Senior four of Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp & cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell. Theywere third but were the first crew across the line from the rowing association so claimed the championship point. This puts them two nil up and in a strong position for their championship.

Bexhill's ladies novice four - left to right, cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Amberley Conner, Hana Bolton, Bea Collins and Tiannah Macey

Nick McCorry secured another third in the Men’s Junior sculls in tricky conditions. Phil McCorry nearly emulated his brother with a fourth place in the Men’s Senior sculls, a great result.

Bexhill secured fifth place in the Men’s Double sculls. Byron Cramp & Herbie Molton were in contention at the turns but the rough conditions meant their turn had drifted and they ended up coming out dead last. On the way back they rowed past five crews but couldn’t make up for all the lost ground.

The Ladies’ Novice four of Tiannah Macey, Bea Collins, Hana Bolton, Amberly Conner and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell started well by winning their heat so went into the final looking for a repeat performance. But the rough conditions and strong wind were making the starting PA system difficult to hear.

With conditions worsening the starters were not in very tolerant moods and just as the ladies were rowing to the start, the race was started without them. Despite this they rowed from a long way last, over took one crew and just ran out of course to pass another. They ended up in seventh place.

The last notable result was in the Men’s Novice sculls. Seb Ward qualified for the final in the roughest conditions he’d ever rowed in, He later went on to finish eighth in the final.

Both Bexhill’s Junior Ladies fours – of Gabby Ward, Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Tiannah Macey, Amberley Conner (A crew) and Catherine Richard, Bea Collins, Ceri Wilkinson, Sarah Reader (B crew) – rowed well but just failed to qualify in their respective heats. The same tru of the Junior Men’s four of Noah Landau, john Molton, Rowan Heynes & Digby Cramp.

The next regattas for the club are in Worthing on July 12 and Hastings the following day.