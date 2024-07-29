Bexhill Rowing Club at Deal Regatta

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a few weeks off due to the bad summer weather Bexhill Rowing Club travelled to Deal last Saturday for the sixth round of the 2024 Coastal Amateur Rowing Association season.

Bexhill recorded three wins, six thirds and various points scoring places.

The Men’s Masters 40+ four won their race easily. Nick Woolger, Nick McCorry, Clive Bingham & Kieran Cahill got off to an early lead and progressively pulled away to win by over 6 boat lengths.

Bexhil’s second win came in the Novice Ladies single sculls. Ebony Hutton-Mitchell held off stiff competition to win her second sculls race of the season and now moves up to Junior status. Ebony also rowed in the Junior sculls and came a credible third.

Seb Ward & Byron Cramp congratulating each other with third in the Junior Pairs.

The final win of the day was in the Men's Double sculls. Doug Holderway and Byron Cramp completely dominated the race, leading from start to finish to win by eight boat lengths.

Bexhill then had a good run of third places. First one was in the Men’s Novice sculls. Seb Ward in only his third sculling race finished third with Byron Cramp in his first sculling race finishing a creditable fifth.

The Ladies Junior pair of Gabby Ward and Taya Hutton-Mitchell had their best result together providing another one of Bexhill’s third places.

The Men’s Senior four of Phil McCorry, Doug Holderway, Matt Hellier and Kieran Cahill teamed up not having rowed together this year and recorded another third.

In the Men’s Junior pairs Seb Ward and Byron Cramp teamed up for the first time and had an amazing row to grab third.

Next it was the turn of the Men’s Senior pairs to record Bexhill’s final third. After the good result in the four Doug Holderway and Matt Hellier teamed up together to put on a good show up against the reigning champions in this hotly contested event.

Bexhill scored double points finishes in the Men’s Senior sculls. Doug Holderway and Matt Hellier finished in fourth and sixth places respectively.

The Ladies Novice fours of Catherine Richard, Emily Singh, Lizzie Pannell, Sarah Reader and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell finished a creditable fifth in a field of ten crews.

The last scoring result came in the Ladies double sculls. Gabby Ward again teamed up with Taya Hutton-Mitchell to come home sixth.

Bexhill had another second denied in the Men’s Junior fours. Digby Cramp, Byron Cramp, Rowan Heynes, Seb Ward and cox Phil McCorry were sitting in second place heading into the second turn, then were rowed into by the host club Deal resulting in them dropping down the order and out of the points.