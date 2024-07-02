Bexhill Rowing Club compete at regatta

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bexhill Rowing Club travelled to Folkestone last Sunday for the fifth round of the Coastal Amateur Rowing Association 2024 season.

Conditions were a complete opposite of Bexhill a week earlier, swapping sunshine, along with choppy seas for Flat seas and intermittent rain showers.

More than 20 rowers made the trip recording one win, five seconds, three thirds and multiple points scoring places.

Ebony Hutton-Mitchell scored Bexhill’s win in the Ladies Novice sculls against stiff opposition.

Women's Novice Sculls Winner Ebony Hutton-Mitchell.

Bexhills flurry of seconds in three successive races started in the men's senior pairs with Doug Holdaway and Phil McCorry, then in the Ladies Novice fours courtesy of Tiannah Macey, Emillia Goldsmith, Lizzie Pannell, Amberley Connor and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell. With the second crew of Catherine Richard, Emily Singh, Ceri Wilkinson, Sarah Reader and cox Darren Mitchell finishing eighth.

The following race was men’s Junior four where championship leaders Bexhill recovered from the sinking the previous week to finish second against increasing competition.

This was a creditable performance due to one of their regular crew not able to attend so Max Golledge stood in at short notice. The rest of the crew consisted of Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Byron Cramp and cox Phil McCorry.

They are still 3-1 up in the championship standings but an additional club has now joined the winners this year so a hard fought battle for the championship is now on. Bexhill had a second Junior Men's crew of Oliver Golding-Hazell, Freddie Woodbridge, Rowan Heynes, Chris Golding who finished 7th.

Bexhill then had another flurry of two consecutive second places.The first of these was the Men’s Senior four of Phill McCorry, John Molton, Clive Bingham, Doug Holderway and Emily Singh in her first race as coxswain. Next up was the Men’s Novice Sculls where Seb Ward made up for leading his first race at Bexhill before the race being abandoned scored a great second hitting the ground running in this category.

Bexhill went on to have three third placings. The Ladies double scull of sisters Ebony & Taya Hutton-Mitchell teamed up in this event for the first time and rowed well against much more experienced opposition. The Junior 16 girls quad were next with another third with Emily Singh, Lizzie Pannell, Emillia Goldsmith, Taya Hutton-Mitchell and cox Darren Mitchell.

The final third came in the mixed quad sculls event where the Hutton-Mitchell sisters teamed up again, combining with the Senior Men’s pairing of Doug Holdaway, Phil McCorry and cox Emily Singh.

In the men’s Senior sculls Doug Holderway finished fourth leading home club teammate Phil McCorry to finish seventh.

Bexhill entered a Junior-Senior men's four for the first time this year. Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Clive Bingham and Byron Cramp came a creditable fourth.

Other results were in the Junior 16 boys quads. Bexhill had two crews entered, finishing in fifth and sixth places respectively.

Fifth place crew consisted of Chris Golding, Herbie Molton, Rowan Heynes, Seb Ward and the second crew contained Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, Lorcan Hennessy and Tom Woodbridge.

Bexhill also entered their Novice Ladies crew in the more senior Junior Ladies fours where they finished eighth.

Bexhill entered a men’s novice four with Lorcan Hennessey and Digby Cramp who were in their first full 2000 metre race. They teamed up with Chris Golding and Freddie Woodbridge to finish tenth.