Bexhill Rowing Club: Shoreham Rowing Regatta

Bexhill Rowing Club travelled to Shoreham last Saturday for the first regatta of the season. Choppy sea made the conditions challenging especially for the those rowing their first race. Bexhill secured two wins along with two seconds and multiple points scoring positions.

Win number one came in the Men’s Novice fours where Rowan Heynes in his first ever race teamed up with Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Seb Ward and cox Darren Mitchell to lead from start to finish in a dominant display.

The second win came in the Men’s Junior fours where Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha teamed up with Byron Cramp and cox Phil McCorry. Whilst other around them had trouble at the halfway turns the crew came away victorious.

Chris Botha and Byron Cramp then went on to team up in the Men’s Junior Pairs to finish in third.

Bexhill Rowers show off the first trophies of the 2024 season.

Bexhill’s first of two second places came from the Boys Junior under 16 quad fours. Lorcan Hennessy and Noah Landau in their first ever race teamed up with Digby Cramp, Seb Ward and Cox Darren Mitchell. With the choppy conditions this was a great first race together.

Bexhill’s next second place came courtesy of Nick McCorry in the Men’s Junior sculls. Nick was always up near the front and managed to go from third to second in the last 20 strokes.

In the Men’s Senior sculls it was a close fought inter club battle between Doug Holdaway and Phil McCorry with Holdaway finishing in third with McCorry only feet behind in fourth providing good points for the league.

In the Men’s Senior pairs Doug Holdaway and Nick McCorry finished in fourth.

And Bexhill’s last result came in the Ladies Novice fours. The crew of Lizzie Pannell, Amberley Connor and Sarah Reader in their first ever race teamed up with Emily Singh and Cox Darren Mitchell to come home in fifth place.

With all the great result in the Junior categories Bexhill also picked up the Junior Aggregate cup.