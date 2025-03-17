Bexhill Rowing Club kicked off 2025 with some wins and strong results when they travelled to Shoreham at the weekend. The Adur River head is a timed race held over 3.5km. The strong northeasterly wind and low temperatures were only tempered by bright sunny conditions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a win in the men's Junior Senior fours. The winning Junior crew from last year of Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp & cox Phil McCorry were head and shoulder of the nearest competition with a winning margin of 37 seconds.

Second of Bexhill’s wins was in the Ladies Novice fours. Ellie Rhatigan, Emillia Goldsmith, Tiannah Macey, Amberley Conner & cox Emily Singh convincingly outperformed the nine other crews and their nearest challenger was also 37 seconds back. Also a special mention to the second Bexhill novice crew that finished in 6th. Hana Bolton & Bea Collins in their first ever race teamed up with Sarah Reader, Catherine Richard & cox Darren Mitchell and narrowly missed out on a fifth by a single second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill were also awarded the fastest time of the day prize. Doug Holderway and Mark Mitchell in the men's river double sculls completed the course nearly 2 minutes faster than the next fastest time.

Bexhill's winning ladies novice four (L to R) Ellie Rhatigan, Tiannah Macey, Emillia Goldsmith, Amberley Conner

Along with the wins Bexhill had four second places.

The first was in the men’s senior four. Mark Mitchell, Nick McCorry, Clive Bingham, Doug Holderway and cox Emily Singh put the crew together on the morning of the race so they did well to get such a good result. Next up were our men’s and ladies senior pairs. Clive Bingham and Matt Mitchell in the mens, with Abi Little and Katie Skelton in the ladies.

Nick McCorry gave Bexhill their fourth second in the men’s junior sculls.

Bexhill also had two third place finishes. With Seb Ward in the men’s novice sculls Then Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, Rowan Heynes, Chris Golding and cox Darren Mitchell in the men’s Junior fours.

Bexhill’s other result was a fifth place in the ladies double sculls for Tay Hutton-Mitchell & Amberley Conner.