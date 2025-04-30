Bexhill Rowing Club takes part in the Viking Shield regatta

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Saturday Bexhill Rowing Club traveled to Herne Bay in North Kent for a pre-season regatta with the opportunity to weigh up the competition before the season starts at Eastbourne on the 10th of May. It turned out to be a great day with Bexhill taking four wins which made up a quarter of the day's races.

Win number one was in the Men’s Junior Senior fours. Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp & cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell led from start to finish with the hugh winning margin of 5 boat lengths.

Next win came in the Men’s Novice four of Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, John Molton, Chris Golding & again coxing Taya Hutton-Mitchell. This was their first ever race win and completely left the opposition trailing over 6 lengths down.

After his win in the Junior Seniors Seb Ward secured his first sculls win in the Men’s Novice sculls. This was a tight battle that went right down to the wire but Seb held his nerve and pipped the Hastings sculler to the line winning by just under half a boat length.

Winners in the mens junior senior fours. (R to L) Herbie Molton, Byron Cramp, Chris Botha, Seb Ward, Taya Hutton-Mitchell

Bexhill’s final win was in the Men’s Junior fours. Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, Rowan Heynes, Chris Golding & cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell had a really close battle with the winning margin of two metres on the line. Considering most of the crew were Novices the result was a fantastic achievement. It was Noah, Digby and Chris’s second win of the day. As for Taya it was her third win and was the most successful cox at the regatta.

Other results from the day included a pair of third places in the Ladies Junior and Ladies Novice fours. Tiannah Macy, Emillia Goldsmith, Lizzie Pannell, Amberley Connor & cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell contested both races and did well in the junior event to get third as they were rowing above their status against more experienced crews.

Third place in the Men’s Senior fours was a great result. Ward, Molton and Cramp all from the Junior Senior crew teamed up with Clive Bingham and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell. This race is the fastest of the day with the most experienced Men’s crews so it was always going to be a tall order to finish any higher.

Other noticeable results were a fifth place in the Men’s Senior pairs with Chris Botha and Byron Cramp. In the Ladies Masters Crei Wilkinson, Alex Dickson, Anee-Marie Cowling, Sarah Reader & cox Darren Mitchell came in sixth. In the Ladies Novice four Emily Singh, Bea Collins, Hana Bolton, Anne-Marie Cowling & cox Andy Bickers finished sixth with Catherine Richards, Alex Dickson, Ceri Wilkinson, Sarah Reader & cox Darren Mitchell finishing just behind in seventh.

The club is always looking for new members. Anyone wishing to have a go email: [email protected] for details.