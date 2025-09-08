Bexhill sailors experience choppy seas for autumn races

A choppy sea and strong surf challenged the sailors in Bexhill Sailing Club’s Autumn Race Series.

The bright sunny weather brought 20 sailors to prepare for races 3 and 4 in this race series at the weekend.The first two races had been cancelled so there was all to sail for – although this Saturday gives a final opportunity to compete for the trophy.

Our beach, with appropriate wind strength, can generate substantial waves – colloquially known as “dumpers”. Add the tidal flow and launching and recovering boats can get very tricky.

So it proved for the first race when Bob Palmer chose to race his lightweight Topper but found himself swept into the breakwater. Fortunately the damage was restricted to a bent mast and being resigned to watch and not compete.

The Dart 16 speeds past the Laser Radials

A number of sailors decided to keep their gear and person intact, leaving nine boats to challenge in race 3, and eight in race 4.

The cats found the conditions ideal however, with Chief Instructor Flo Wright and Abi winning race 3, with Tony Lane and Hanna Bolton second . This result was reversed in race 4. Wendy Watkins and Dave Baldwin came third in both.

The Fast fleet has Richard Eagleton competing this year in his Europe.He came second and third, whilst the Lasers enjoyed success. Eve Fifield sailing a laser Radial won both, chased by Sam Coffey , who came second and third.

The slow fleet was represented by Cristina Terraza , sailing her Byte,making a good time ahead of at least one Laser Radial competitor. This week wisely ,the novice fleet preferred to stay on the beach.

The club sails on towards the final planned race on November 2, hoping for appropriate weather all the way. BSC welcome new members , so if interested, just enquire.