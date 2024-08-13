Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings Runners painted the Bexhill seafront green-and-black last week as 84 of them ran from the western slope of Galley Hill to Cooden Beach Hotel and back for the club’s Barry Richards 10k

This annual event is named after, and held in memory of, a former Hastings Runners member who sadly died in November 1995, aged 47.

Barry was a stalwart of the club during nine years in which he competed speedily in races of all lengths – but always regarded the 10k at Bexhill as his personal favourite. His daughter Jane, also once a Hastings Runner, and his widow Pauline have remained connected to the club.

After two years of the event coinciding with baking sunshine, the weather gods this year sent unexpectedly wet and windy weather to drench and cool entrants who could be forgiven for thinking the cross-country season had come early.

Eighty-four Hastings Runners gather on Galley Hill for the start of the Barry Richards 10k.

The men’s race was won by Steven Hoath, current leader of the Club Championship in a time of 36 minutes and 41 seconds, that put the M35 clear of seniors Sam Evans (36:46) and Luke Day (37:58). M50 Dave Turner came eighth in 49:58 to clinch the male veteran’s shield.

First home in the women’s race was F45 Sarah Bendle in 46:03, followed by Nicola Steed (47:06) and F55 Manami Cheves (47:34) – as first female veteran.

At the back there were fine runs for M70 Peter Harding and M75 Mike Ellis. On the female side of the evergreen mix were F70 Irene Kitson and F75 Yockie Richardson.

HR is always keen to recognise the achievements of those not among the front runners, and as such presents a series of Improvers Awards – trophies for those who have made the greatest improvements over their time at the same event last year.

HRs Sarah Bendle, Steven Hoath, Manami Cheves and Dave Turner: trophy winners at Bexhill.

The 2024 winner at the Barry Richards 10k was therefore Ellie Miller, who beat her 2023 time by a sensational 10 minutes and 31 seconds. She was closely followed by Lindsey Jones and Mark Dunn, who also bettered their times by over nine minutes.

• Well done also to Claire Thomas who, a few days later, ran the tough Mount Ephraim 10k on a very hot morning in Faversham, Kent. Her time of 50:15 saw her finish as sixth female in 50:15.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk