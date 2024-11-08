There is still two months of the year to go, but 2024 has already been a year of stunning success for Bexhillians Table Tennis Club.

The Bexhill Youth & Community Centre-based club has achieved a whole host of honours at senior and junior levels during a year to savour.

The new Hastings & District Table Tennis League season has just begun, and Bexhillians have entered four teams in Division One, three in Division Two and two in Division Three.

Last season the Bexhillians B team of Paul Barry, Nathan Darby, Ryan Heselden and John Ellis won the division one title, as well as the doubles title, while Matt Haynes came top of the division one player averages and Richard Hoyland headed the division two averages

National junior and team gold medal winners Oli Matthews, Emily Kirsten and Leon Hyde | Submitted

The club’s seniors also tasted success in the Hastings and Eastbourne closed events.

In Hastings, Lewis Mayhew won the men’s singles and the doubles with Andy Norwood, while Tina Beaney won the division two singles, mixed doubles with Darby and women’s doubles with Sue Pingram (Tackleway). Cheng Liu was runner-up in the division three singles.

In the Eastbourne Closed, Andy Norwood clinched the men’s singles title, Pin Ka Yiu took the women’s singles, Norwood and Faldie Adams won the men’s doubles, Ka Yiu and Pam Winter claimed the women’s doubles, Adams and Ka Yiu landed the mixed doubles, and Malcolm Barber was runner-up in the men’s consolation singles.

Further success came in the Hastings league competitions. Haynes won the Woodward Handicap singles, Bexhillians B lifted the Watts Cup and Bexhillians F picked up the Minor Trophy.

Killian McInerney

The biggest success in the club’s history came last season as the junior side of Emily Koester, Oli Matthews and Leon Hyde, representing Bexhillians Premier Table Tennis Club, won the gold medal in the National Junior League team event at Byng Hall TTC in Tunbridge Wells.

They lost 4-2 to Chatham A, but beat Cleeve Park Red (Surrey) 4-2, Byng Hall Red 5-1, Byng Hall Blue 6-0, Isle of Thanet Odin 4-2 and Worthing 5-1 to win the title by four points. Koester and Hyde both won nine of their 10 matches.

Koester followed up this success by winning the East Sussex schools’ under-19 girls’ title.

Due to her Table Tennis England ranking, Koester was invited to play in the Junior, U17 & Cadet National Championships in Nottingham.

George Beardsley, Sussex Novice Tournament runner-up

Invitations were only extended to the top 32 players in each age category and at the time she was ranked 27th in England. It is a long time since any player from the area has competed in this tournament.

As a result of their success, Koester and Hyde were picked to represent Sussex.

Koester is currently ranked number two girl in Sussex for her age group and Hyde the number six boy in Sussex in his age group (having last year been ranked 132).

This incredible achievement resulted in him being awarded the Roger Gillett Shield for Achievement by the club.

Emily Koester

Hyde also became the first winner of the Hastings Youth Cup and the Hastings Youth Closed under-19s title, beating his team-mate Matthews in both finals.

Not to be outdone, Matthews and Rufus Pawson-Davies (Simply TT) won the Hastings Youth Closed ranked drawn doubles title.

George Beardsley, in his first tournament, was runner-up in the Hastings Junior Circuit event at Ark Alexandra Academy last December and followed this success by being runner-up in the main competition in the Sussex Novice Tournament at the same venue in February.

He was also runner-up in the under-16s event at the Hastings Youth Closed and made his senior league debut as a reserve in division three.

Finley Shaw won a gold medal in the Sussex Junior Circuit event held at Hollington last November and a silver medal in the Hastings Junior Circuit event at the same venue last October.

George Laver was picked to play for Hastings in the National Cadet League and was a semi-finalist in the Sussex Novice Tournament at Ark Alexandra Academy in February.

Killian McInerney won the Sussex Novice consolation title at this event and a silver medal in the East Sussex Junior Circuit event at Hailsham in June, plus a bronze medal in the handicap event.

So far this season, Shaw and Will Koester have successfully represented Bexhill Academy in an inter-schools team event for year 8 and 10 pupils involving schools from Hastings and Bexhill.

Both their teams came top of their group and now progress to the next round against schools from Eastbourne and Brighton. Jayden Hill, also from Bexhill Academy, completed his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

Other junior members have received help and coaching towards completing the practical part of their GCSE and A-level exams.

Bexhillians TTC has several Table Tennis England-qualified coaching staff with DBS and safeguarding certificates, including George Reidy and Trevor Towner, who have qualified as Level 2 lead coaches.

Darby has recently been selected by Metropolitan Police to play for their team in the Nationals and could qualify for the Euros. This is a wonderful achievement as the standard is very high and other members are playing in the British League.

Anyone interested in playing table tennis at any standard or any age – the club currently has members aged 10 to 85 – should contact Trevor Towner by emailing [email protected].

Based at Bexhill Youth & Community Centre in Station Road, Bexhillians TTC is open on Tuesdays from 6.15-10pm (6.15-7.15pm juniors) and Thursdays from 6.30-10pm when no matches are taking place.

Bookings are available on Saturdays from 9am-12noon and coaching is available for all ages.