Big distance races for Burgess Hill Runners

By Ella Stanbrook
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 13:19 BST
A couple of big group races to report on this week, as well as a couple of big distance races.

First up, an always-popular one with the club, and the chance to run around the grounds of Wakehurst - it's the Wakehurst Willow 8k.

First for BHR was Jon Boxall in 29:52. He was followed by Ben Peters (30:04), Kevin Cross (41:17), Yasmine Allfrey (41:48), Oliver Day (44:36), Gary Parr (44:43), Simon Thompson (46:06), Chris Page (49:03), Emma Watson (49:23), Sarah Parr (50:37), Sheryl Caldecourt (52:04), Isabelle Harfield (52:25), Michael Harfield (55:16), Claire Giles (57:21), Katie Howes (57:45), Kim Gow (57:55), Dawn Fahy (58:06), Theresa Chalk (58:59), Hugh Stevenage (1:02:42), Valerie Burley (1:03:41), Ruth Day (1:04:28), Karen Sargeant (1:07:20) and Malcolm Slater (1:07:21).

Elsewhere, we enjoyed another WSFRL event, the Worthing Striders Highdown Hike.

BHR team at WSFRL Highdown Hike.BHR team at WSFRL Highdown Hike.
BHR team at WSFRL Highdown Hike.

Phil Wallek was first for BHR in 33:11. He was followed by Chris Alden (33:42), Mark Nicholls (36:51), Kirsty Phillpot (37:43), Neil Phillpot (37:47), Oliver Dewdney (37:58), Sharona Harrington (38:37), Steve Barrett (40:21), Katherine Wallek (40:48), Stephen Divers (46:33), Andy Starling (46:52), Izzy Dewdney (47:52), John Schofield (48:07), Simon Thompson (49:58), Nigel Cruttenden (49:59), Jill Bennett (50:06), Tshepo Mati (50:18), John Palmer (51:04), Chris Page (51:17), Laura Walton (52:54), Claire Giles (54:56), Mercy Dennis-Smith (57:09), Theresa Chalk (58:53), Ruth Day (1:01:24), Oliver Day (1:01:24) and Hugh Stevenage (1:04:10).

Mark Nicholls and Jamie Goodhead travelled to Cornwall to take part in The Rat 2024 - a series of off road coastal path runs along a stretch of the South Cornwall Coastal Path. Jamie and Mark completed the 32 mile race, in 6:18:18 and 6:50:07 respectively.

And last but not least, Rob Carr travelled to Scotland to take on the immense challenge of 'Race Across Scotland', a 215-mile race, following the Southern Upland Way, from one coast to another. He finished in 94:10:37.

