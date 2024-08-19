Big distance races for Burgess Hill Runners
First up, an always-popular one with the club, and the chance to run around the grounds of Wakehurst - it's the Wakehurst Willow 8k.
First for BHR was Jon Boxall in 29:52. He was followed by Ben Peters (30:04), Kevin Cross (41:17), Yasmine Allfrey (41:48), Oliver Day (44:36), Gary Parr (44:43), Simon Thompson (46:06), Chris Page (49:03), Emma Watson (49:23), Sarah Parr (50:37), Sheryl Caldecourt (52:04), Isabelle Harfield (52:25), Michael Harfield (55:16), Claire Giles (57:21), Katie Howes (57:45), Kim Gow (57:55), Dawn Fahy (58:06), Theresa Chalk (58:59), Hugh Stevenage (1:02:42), Valerie Burley (1:03:41), Ruth Day (1:04:28), Karen Sargeant (1:07:20) and Malcolm Slater (1:07:21).
Elsewhere, we enjoyed another WSFRL event, the Worthing Striders Highdown Hike.
Phil Wallek was first for BHR in 33:11. He was followed by Chris Alden (33:42), Mark Nicholls (36:51), Kirsty Phillpot (37:43), Neil Phillpot (37:47), Oliver Dewdney (37:58), Sharona Harrington (38:37), Steve Barrett (40:21), Katherine Wallek (40:48), Stephen Divers (46:33), Andy Starling (46:52), Izzy Dewdney (47:52), John Schofield (48:07), Simon Thompson (49:58), Nigel Cruttenden (49:59), Jill Bennett (50:06), Tshepo Mati (50:18), John Palmer (51:04), Chris Page (51:17), Laura Walton (52:54), Claire Giles (54:56), Mercy Dennis-Smith (57:09), Theresa Chalk (58:53), Ruth Day (1:01:24), Oliver Day (1:01:24) and Hugh Stevenage (1:04:10).
Mark Nicholls and Jamie Goodhead travelled to Cornwall to take part in The Rat 2024 - a series of off road coastal path runs along a stretch of the South Cornwall Coastal Path. Jamie and Mark completed the 32 mile race, in 6:18:18 and 6:50:07 respectively.
And last but not least, Rob Carr travelled to Scotland to take on the immense challenge of 'Race Across Scotland', a 215-mile race, following the Southern Upland Way, from one coast to another. He finished in 94:10:37.
