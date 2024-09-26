Big race will triple size of West Sussex village for the day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The small village of Barns Green triple in size on Sunday as runners come to take part in Run Barns Green.

This will be the 42nd year of the event which started in 1982. Back then, there was just a half marathon race but this year the event has expanded to 4 races.

As well as the half marathon, there is a 10k race, the Jennings Junior Jog Coloured Fun Run for 4-11 year olds and the new 5k race for those runners who don’t want to take on the longer distances.

Each of the adult races take place on closed roads and all the races will have a proper warm up led by Bluecoat Sports Club so that all runners get the chance to warm up their muscles before heading out for the races.

The start of the Run Barns Green half marathon | Picture: Dan Stockwell

The full event schedule is as follows;

9.30am; Road Closures active

9.35am; Race warm up for 5K race

9.50am; Race Start 5K Race

9.55am; Race warm up for Half Marathon race

10.05am; Race Start Half Marathon race

10.10am; Race warm up for 10K race

10.25am; Race Start 10K race

10.30am; Prize Giving 5K

12.00; Prize Giving 10K and Half Marathon

12.15pm; Race warm up for JJJ

12.30pm; Start of JJJ Colour Fun Run for kids

Chairman of Run Barns Green Richard Oram commented, “It has been a very tough few years for us. Our 2020 race was cancelled due to Covid and the subsequent races saw running numbers drop but I’m delighted this year it looks like everyone is back training again and we are looking forward to having close to 2000 competitors taking part in our 4 races.”

There will be an opportunity to register to run on the day, but you will need to get there early in order to secure a spot in your chosen race. It is going to be very busy in the village on race day and the road closures begin at 9.30am so the organisers are urging everyone to get into the village as early as possible.

The three adult races follow routes on closed roads through the lanes of Barns Green, Itchingfield, Dragons Green, and through the magnificent grounds of Christ’s Hospital School taking in some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex.

Once again in 2023 the official race charity will be St Catherine’s Hospice who do such wonderful work in the local area and who Run Barns Green are delighted to be able to support.

For all runners taking part there is plenty of free parking and a warm up exercise routine prior to all the races including the Jennings Junior Jog. For the adult races there is chip timing for each runner as well as pacemakers running who will help runners to achieve their target finish time. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are up for grabs in the 3 adult races.

On the Green, there will be a funfair, plenty of stalls and entertainment and lots of catering outlets.

Full details of the event can be found on the website; runbarnsgreen.org.uk