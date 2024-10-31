The annual Lancing 10k was enjoyed by a record turnout of just over 300 runners last Sunday.

And the glorious weather conditions helped many runners record personal best times. The event was boosted by an enthusiastic crowd of over 150.

Worthing Harrier Charlie Baldwin was the winner in a time of 32min 54sec. He led from the start and came within 24 seconds of breaking the course record.

Peacehaven RRC teenage prospect Ollie Sprague claimed second place and Joshua Bath completed the podium places with a third-place finish.

Runners from the Peacehaven club were among those enjoying the Lancing 10k | Submitted pic

Teenage sensation Kayleigh Oldfield 40:17 (Crawley AC) won the female Run. Worthing Phoenix runner Mia Edwards claimed the runners-up spot and Tabitha Albrecht ended up in third place.

Next year’s Lancing 10k is sheduled to take place on Sunday, October 26, with a new start time of 10am. The 10k was staged by MCC Promotions – their second one in consecutive weekends in the Herald and Gazette patch.

As reported last week, the Worthing Seafront 10k did not benefit from such fine weather. See https://www.mccpromotions.com/result for all the Lancing results.