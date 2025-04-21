Biggest parkwalking weekend ever in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewesians are being encouraged to get out, get walking and get talking at their local parkrun this weekend and to be part of the biggest walking weekend ever at parkrun.

“Let’s Walk” day (Saturday, April 26) is a nationwide initiative by parkrun and headline partner Vitality to celebrate the simple, yet powerful act of walking, and the team at Lewes’s very own Malling Rec parkrun would love for you to join them.

“Don’t be put off by the name parkrun,” says Co-Event Director Mark Pappenheim. “You don’t have to run at a parkrun – you can walk or watch or volunteer as well. So please come along this Saturday and bring as many friends, family and neighbours as you can muster to join us for our ‘Let’s Walk’ day – and let’s see if we can help break the record for the most walkers ever seen across the UK’s parkruns on a single day!

"But of course, if you want to run, watch or volunteer, you can do that too – it’ll be the same wonderful parkrun experience we share every weekend, but hopefully with a few more people enjoying the benefit of a good, healthy walk!”

Saturday 26 April is UK parkwalk day

Malling Rec parkrun is a free, weekly community event that takes place on a 5K course every Saturday morning at 9am and anyone can walk, jog, run, volunteer, or simply come along to cheer others on.

It’s all about inclusivity, not speed, and walking has always played a major part in the parkrun experience. The “Let’s Walk” at parkrun promotion is just about making that welcoming environment even more visible to even more people.

So whether you’re looking to add more movement to your week, meet new people or just enjoy a walk in the fresh air, this Saturday at Malling Rec parkrun is the perfect chance to start.

New research commissioned by Vitality found that half of Brits (50%) say they walk further when deep in conversation, while 27% walk for longer when they’re with someone else. Yet, despite knowing the benefits of walking, 35% of Brits surveyed say they struggle to find someone to walk with.

Let's walk this way: official "parkwalkers" like Mike, Jacy (carrying Stanley, the Vitality dachshund) and Maureen are there to keep you company on your walk

"By welcoming walkers to Malling Rec parkrun," says Mark, "we can help more people build walking and movement into their everyday lives, and help them connect with others in their community."

You can find more details and register for free at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/mallingrec/

So grab your shoes, bring a friend – or come solo and meet someone new – and step into something special this Saturday at Malling Rec parkrun.