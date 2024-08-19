Billingshurst in Holbrook Cup Final for the second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holbrook Cup: Bognor 49, Billingshurst 59

Billingshurst Bowlers travelled down to the South Coast to play Bognor in the semi-final of the Holbrook Cup. A repeat of the 2023 final, so the visitors were out for revenge.

This looked very doubtful after just three ends as the home side scored 14 shots against an odd two in reply on two rinks.

Fortunately, on the third rink the away side scored seven over the same period, so the deficit was only five.

The match progressed and the away side started to find line and length by the halfway point were seven shots ahead.

With ends running out would the home side turn it around, the Billingshurst Bowlers stuck to their task and ran out winners by ten shots. They will now play Cowplain in the final at Stedham on September 7.

Maltravers 61, Billingshurst 61

To say it is difficult to win away at Maltravers, Littlehampton is a bit of an understatement.

The last time that the Billingshurst bowlers came away with a victory was in 2014, so the task of the current players of the club from Station Road, was always going to be a difficult one.

With a very strong wind that affected the woods as they went down the green only added to the challenge ahead of the visitors. After five ends there was very little between the teams, a small lead of two shots to the home side.

At the halfway point the difference had only increased by one, the game could easily go one way or the other. Still nothing between the sides at the 15th end, this match would go to the wire.

With the final wood travelling down the green all were watching to see who would be able to claim the prize. It was only when all the scores had been added up, the result was a draw.

Billingshurst 73, Storrington 61

Storrington Bowlers visited Billingshurst’s Station Road green for the first time and received a very warm welcome from Billingshurst Vice-Captain.

After the introductions the game began, and quickly the away side adapted to quite a tricky fast green. By the end of the first five ends they had a lead of six shots.

At tea at the halfway point the visitors were still leading by five. Refreshed the home side started to put things right and by the 15th end had a healthy lead of 12 shots which they managed to hold onto till the end of the game.

Billingshurst 54, Southwater 69

With several regular players unavailable Billingshurst welcomed local rivals Southwater to their green.

A new Billingshurst member playing in his first match was warmly welcomed by the home Captain. On a very warm afternoon it was the visitors that took the advantage and held onto it all the way through the match. Running out winners by 15 shots.

Billingshurst 63, Maltravers 75

Billingshurst bowlers welcomed Maltravers from Littlehampton to their green on a very warm afternoon. This match was always going to be a close affair as the away fixture had finished in a draw.

Over the first few ends a similar outcome seemed on the cards with the lead changing hands by a few shots.

At tea at the halfway point, Billingshurst were just three shots behind, but after the break it was the visitors who hold of the game running out winners by 12 shots.