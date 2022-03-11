Billy flies Lewes Rugby Club flag with Sussex - as second XV evade police

Following the Lewes tradition of having players with Sussex honours, Billy Evans-Freke recently played for the county’s under-16s in their 31-7 win over neighbours Surrey.

He follows such Lewes legends as Ben Goode, Raf Green and Geordie Gwynn in flying the Lewes RFC flag at county level.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green family tradition is also upheld by Zara Green, who has represented Sussex and plays for Lewes Lionesses.

Billy Evans-Freke of Lewes and Sussex

Meanwhile, Lewes RFC seconds managed to evade Sussex Police in an arresting display.

Having played weeks earlier, the two sides were well acquainted.

The previous match ended in Lewes’ favour (45-5) and this time the Police had nothing to lose.

Lewes twos take on Sussex Police / Picture: Ben Evans

Lewes are in contention for a table-topping conclusion to the season and had already fought a battle of finding a matchday squad, despite having rare access to the full men’s squad - with senior squad members bowing out at the last minute.

The first half was not as one-sided as the scoreboard would suggest – the Police had shown up ready for the confrontation and were diligently applying pressure through big contact.

It was Lewes that opened the scoring with crowd favourite Gerard Basson dotting over for the opening try. This was followed by excellent tries from Rafferty Green, Charlie Moran and Declan Over (who scored his first points for the club).

The second half saw Lewes applying the pressure with a dominant scrum, ultimately giving enough pressure for Fearghus Gage to bag his first meat pie for the club, despite scoring a few weeks prior when helping to fill numbers to a depleted Hove II.

Ten minutes later Declan Over crossed the chalk for his second try of the match. This was followed almost instantly by heartbreaker Tom Petty, who burst into the great wide open, signalling for the Police to not come around here no more as he bolted down his channel towards the end of the line.

Just as it looked like Lewes’ defence was impenetrable, the Police went on a raid of their own, scoring two well-earned tries.

Never one to back down, Ed King closed out Lewes’ try scoring with a phenomenal try that was testament to how far the young forward has come this season. A rare conversion attempt by Captain James Shafi that was reminscient of the infamous 2007 Dan Carter ‘crazy kick’ completed the scoring. The final score was 46-10.