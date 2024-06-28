Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billy Harris insists he will ‘get over’ his semi-final defeat at Eastbourne as he switches his attentions to a Wimbledon debut.

Harris fell just short of becoming the first Brit to reach a men’s singles final at Devonshire Park as Max Purcell came out on top 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the last four.

After losing the opener, Harris roared back to level but his run of seven successful deciding set victories in a row was ended as a break early in the third proved crucial to helping Australian qualifier Purcell reach his maiden ATP Tour final.

Harris, who recorded five double faults in a shaky serving display, now turns his focus to taking on Spaniard Jaume Munar, ranked 63rd in the world, in the first round at SW19.

Billy Harris of Great Britain plays a backhand against Max Purcell of Australia during the Men's Singles Semi Final match on Day Seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

“It was a pretty good match overall,” he said. “But there were some loose games in there and I paid the price.

“(Max) Purcell is a tricky player, he’s good on the grass and makes it awkward. You can’t afford to give away cheap games against him.

“It stings but I’ll get over it and Wimbledon’s next so I have to focus on that. It has been a great week.”

The women’s singles showpiece will be contested between Leylah Fernandez and Daria Kasatkina after both came through their semi-final clashes.

Michael Venus of New Zealand (R) and Neal Skupski of Great Britain (L) pose for a photo with their winners' trophies after victory against John Peers of Australia and Matthew Ebden of Australia in the Men’s Doubles Final match on Day Seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Fernandez, who knocked out Harriet Dart in the last eight, triumphed 6-3 3-6 6-3 against Madison Keys while world no.14 Kasatkina beat Jasmine Paolini in three sets.

Elsewhere, Neal Skupski and Michael Venus continued their hot streak by backing up Queen’s success with another men’s doubles crown.

The in-form pair came from a set and a break down to beat John Peers and Matthew Ebden 4-6 7-6(2) 11-9 in the Sussex sunshine for their second tournament victory in as many weeks.

“It was a very up and down match in very tricky conditions,” said Britain's Skupski, who will play with Venus at Wimbledon having won the men’s doubles crown alongside Wesley Koolhof last year.

“It’s great to win matches and believe we are never out of it.

“Mike gives me a lot of confidence and I’m very excited to be playing with him.”

There will be no British representation in the women’s doubles final after Dart and Maia Lumsden were beaten 6-1 6-2 by Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko in their semi-final.

British No.1s Andy Lapthorne and Alfie Hewett will contest Saturday’s men’s singles and quad singles wheelchair finals, respectively, at the Rothesay International Eastbourne as home players prepare to contest five of six finals on the last day of wheelchair tennis competition

Lapthorne secured the outstanding result on Friday’s penultimate day of action after defeating world No.1 Sam Schroder of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-1 in his quad singles final. After mastering the blustery conditions to beat the Dutchman for the first time since they met in the semi-finals of the British Open in July 2019, Lapthorne said:

“That one’s been a long time coming. He’s beaten me something like 15 times in in a row, so to get one up on him here at home is an amazing feeling and a great start to the grass court season for me. These are conditions that probably suit me best. Being from here (Britain) we’re used to playing in the wind and on grass more than most players and I felt like I dealt with the conditions well. I feel amazing right now.”

Defending champion Lapthorne will play Australian second seed Heath Davidson in Saturday’s quad singles final and will partner fellow Brit Greg Slade in the quad doubles final after they beat the Anglo-French partnership of Gary Cox and Jerome de Meyere 6-0, 6-1 in their semi-final

Hewett is one match away from becoming the first men’s wheelchair singles champion in Eastbourne as a men’s wheelchair draw makes its debut at the ITF 2 Series tournament on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour. The world No.2 wasted little time in defeating fellow Norfolk player Ben Bartram 6-0, 6-0 in his semi-final. Hewett said:

“You don’t get many 6-0 sets in tennis against top 25 ranked players, but it’s been good fun. I’ve enjoyed the wind; I think I’ve been thrown in at the deep end with that. But it’s an amazing venue here and for wheelchair tennis to be here is massive. I wouldn’t miss it for the world, so I’m glad the results so far are marrying up with that.”

Hewett later partnered Gordon Reid to a 6-0, 6-1 victory in their men’s doubles semi-final and the 20-time Grand Slam champions are now one match win away from their 50th career title as a partnership. They will play Bartram and Dahnon Ward on Saturday in a final involving the top four ranked British men’s players.

While world No.3 Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands will play China’s world No.5 Zhenzhen Zhu for the women’s wheelchair singles title, British No.1 Lucy Shuker will line up alongside Griffioen in the women’s doubles final after they beat British No.2 Abbie Breakwell and the USA’s Maylee Phelps 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals.