It finished Worthing Raiders 20 Blackheath 28 in a superb battle at Roundstone Lane in National two east. It was an excellent game of rugby, both sides producing fast, open attacking play. The home side didn’t deserve to come away without any points and could quite easily have been the victors.

It was a real battle between Raiders and Blackheath - from the first whistle to the last | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The deciding factors were the penalty count against Raiders, especially as several of them were rather spurious, and the three yellow cards.

There were many excellent performances from the Raiders’ squad and it was very fitting that Matt McLean should be judged MoM in his 300th National League game for the club.

Raiders' Matt McLean is rewarded before his 300th National League game for the club - and during the match he scored his 150th try | Picture: Stephen Goodger

There was great support, as ever, from the home crowd, who are urged to come back again for this week’s encounter with second-placed Dorking.

Blackheath have been favourite for promotion since the start of the season and arrived at Roundstone Lane with an eight-point lead in the league over Raiders, then in second place.

Returning to the Raiders squad were Jamie Ure, Connor Slevin, Iago Davies and George Manners. Despite it being the first weekend of the Six Nations a crowd of nearly 500 turned out.

Raiders were quickly on the attack. After one minute Slevin put in a ‘50-22’ kick that gave the home side a lineout in the Blackheath 22m area.

The ball was moved across the backs towards the left side of the pitch, McLean entered the line from full back and ran through a hole in the visitors’ defence to touch down unopposed.

The visitors got into their stride and after building a good attack were held up over the line. The goal line drop out relieved the pressure but it wasn’t long before they were back threatening the Raiders’ goal line.

The defence was solid and when the visitors were awarded a scrum near the try line the home side shunted Blackheath’s pack backwards. The visitors managed to extricate the ball from the scrum and go over for a converted try to lead 5-7.

Raiders regained the ball and Tom Bowen kicked ahead and forced a goal line drop out.

After 15 minutes an infringement by the visitors gave Raiders a penalty in kicking distance. McLean stepped up and stroked the ball between the posts – 8-7.

Blackheath’s backs stretched the defence and their powerful forwards drove purposefully at close quarters. The home side’s defence was commendable, defusing every attack with solid tackling.

With 32 minutes played McLean put in an excellent ’50-22’ kick. From the lineout the home side pressed hard but eventually gave away a penalty which allowed the visitors to clear their lines.

Zach Carr had to leave the game with an injury; Will Hoare replaced him.

Blackheath were again on the attack and after several phases of threatening rugby, the home side’s defence caused them to spill the ball and Slevin was first to react, picking up the ball and sprinting 60m to touch down under the posts. McLean converted and Raiders had a 15-7 lead.

With two minutes left in the half Jack Lake received a yellow card for a technical infringement and from the resulting penalty Blackheath took a shot at the posts but it went wide.

With a man advantage and half time approaching the visitors continued their expansive attacking style, but the home side stood toe to toe with them.

Raiders restarted the game with eight minutes to play before Lake’s yellow card was over. Blackheath took advantage with controlled, possession rugby until they scored a well-constructed try which they converted - 15-14.

The Raiders’ defence was working exceedingly well and twice in quick succession earned penalties at the breakdown.

The home side started to use the bench. Bowen and Ure were replaced by Tom Derrick and Jack Doorey-Palmer.

Raiders received two yellow cards within a minute, Curtis Barnes and Dan Sargent both taking a ten-minute break.

Barnes was penalised for an early tackle and the referee awarded a penalty try to Blackheath. The visitors had a 15-21 lead and a two-man advantage.

Iago Davies replaced Will Rigelsford and Frank Taggart was replaced by Manners.

Blackheath had a scrum on the Raiders’ 10m line. The home side won the ball at the scrum and Slevin made a clean break up the middle of the field. He spotted McLean on the left wing and sent a great pass to him. McLean put on the ‘after-burners’ to outstrip the defence, which he did to touch down and score his 150th try for Raiders in National League rugby. The visitors now had only a one-point lead at 20-21.

But Blackheath took advantage of their numerical supremacy and they conjured a try from close quarters which was converted. With less than ten minutes left it was 20-28.

With the home side restored to a full complement of 15 players and more rotations from the bench, they pressed hard to get back within one score to earn one, possibly two bonus points.

However the referee repeatedly penalised the home side allowing the visitors to relieve pressure and set up attacking positions for themselves.