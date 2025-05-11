Bognor boxers set to light up Portsmouth Guildhall – show promises fireworks

Fight fans are in for an explosive night of boxing as three of Bognor Regis’ finest head to the legendary Portsmouth Guildhall on May 30 for a stacked Hitching Boxing card that promises action, heart and pride.

Cruiserweight sensation Iman Zahmatkesh is out to continue his unbeaten run under the bright lights, with the full blessing of Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren.

Zahmatkesh, who thrilled fans with a second-round stoppage victory in Gibraltar, now brings his growing reputation – and loyal following – to Portsmouth in what’s sure to be another crowd-pleasing performance.

Warren, in a generous move, has given special permission for Iman to fight on this non-Queensbury card, a nod to the fighter’s electric talent and loyal southern fanbase.

Joining the charge is Luke Denyer, the hometown hero from Bognor making his second professional appearance. Known for bringing an army of fans with him, Denyer’s return has already sparked serious buzz among ticket holders. With a gritty style and relentless energy, Denyer is one to watch.

Rounding out the trio is the towering Callum “Nowhere to Hide” Ide, standing at 6ft 3in and ready to return to the light heavyweight division. After some time away from the ring, Ide returns hungrier than ever, looking to make a statement – and this time, he’s fighting in the home corner.

This is more than just a fight night – it’s a celebration of local talent and the rise of three fighters from the South Coast hoping to make serious waves in British boxing.

Tickets are still available, but moving fast. Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or just looking for a great night out, don’t miss this chance to support your local heroes on what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable night of sport.

For tickets and more info please contact any of the boxers - @eemarnboxing @dirtydenz93 @callumide