Bognor Dentist sponsors Atlantic rower in the first all-female team attempting to cross the Atlantic

Davinder Raju of the Dove Holistic Dental Centre in Bognor Reis is sponsoring patient Grace Pybus as she rows across the Atlantic next month. Grace is one of a team of three embarking on the over 3000 mile journey.

The dental practice is located at 2 Sussex Street, Bognor Regis.

Davinder Raju said: “As soon as Grace told me about the challenge, I wanted to find a way to support her. She needed mouthguards to protect her teeth during the journey, and the deal was sealed.”

As the founder of Greener Dental Global, the sustainability programme for dental practices, the dentist said he is ‘very impressed’ by the rowing team’s eco credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “Vibe the Wave, as the team is named, is using a second-hand boat with a solar panel to generate energy, and they will collect waste plastic wherever they can to highlight the way rubbish is collected in the ocean.

Grace Pybus said: “I became a patient of the practice because I like Davinder’s philosophy, both clinical and environmental. It’s great to know that he and his team are supporting me.”

The Dove Holistic Dental Centre in Bognor Regis was established in 2017 on sustainable principles.Vibe the Wave is due to leave the Canary Island of La Gomera on December 12 as part of the annual Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, and the team expects to arrive in Antigua around a month later, depending on the tides and the weather.