Bognor Dentist sponsors Atlantic rower in the first all-female team attempting to cross the Atlantic
Davinder Raju said: “As soon as Grace told me about the challenge, I wanted to find a way to support her. She needed mouthguards to protect her teeth during the journey, and the deal was sealed.”
As the founder of Greener Dental Global, the sustainability programme for dental practices, the dentist said he is ‘very impressed’ by the rowing team’s eco credentials.
He added: “Vibe the Wave, as the team is named, is using a second-hand boat with a solar panel to generate energy, and they will collect waste plastic wherever they can to highlight the way rubbish is collected in the ocean.
Grace Pybus said: “I became a patient of the practice because I like Davinder’s philosophy, both clinical and environmental. It’s great to know that he and his team are supporting me.”
The Dove Holistic Dental Centre in Bognor Regis was established in 2017 on sustainable principles.Vibe the Wave is due to leave the Canary Island of La Gomera on December 12 as part of the annual Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, and the team expects to arrive in Antigua around a month later, depending on the tides and the weather.
The trio hope to be the first all-female team to row across the Atlantic. More updates to follow for this article.