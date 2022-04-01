Bognor outpace Pumas for another big Hampshire premier rugby win

Bognor have now amassed over 200 points in their past four matches but experienced Head Coach Karl Flinn is not celebrating.

His ultimate aim is for promotion to a higher league and for the better quality opposition that would accompany it.

However, with just one game remaining, Bognor already know they will finish third in Hampshire Premier and, with a possible reorganisation of the league structure imminent, the future is far from clear.

Action from Bognor's 59-7 win over Locksheath Pumas / Pictures: Kayleigh Thaxter

For now, all they can do is try to finish a very encouraging season on a high when they travel to Sandown and Shanklin in nine days for what will undoubtedly be a much tougher test.

Bognor started as they meant to go on, a well-judged 50-22 from centre Chris Hays paving the way for second-row Shane Stevens to cross unopposed.

Ten minutes later, from a lineout in their own half, Paddy Burnett broke clean through the middle, beating several defenders by sheer pace before finding the supporting Jack Hornibrook who touched down near the posts.

Burnett was rightly awarded man-of-the match for a typically skilful and determined display but, sadly for him and for Bognor, this was to be his last game.

At the tender age of just 22, and despite holding the all-time record for the number of tries scored in a season (26), the talented winger has finally accepted strong advice to retire on medical grounds. Bognor RFC wish him all the best and look forward to him continuing his career at the club in a coaching capacity.

The next try was created by Jamie Foote who, learning from a previous error a few weeks ago, timed his pass to Tyrone Makasi superbly, allowing the flying winger to touch down for his twenty-first try of the season.

Fly-half Jack Lysaght converted and ended the afternoon with 14 points from seven successful attempts.

Makasi grabbed his second before skipper Josh Burgess utilised a front lineout peel and put Mark Ubsdell over for Bognor’s fifth try. Burnett then repeated his earlier midfield break, this time finishing the move himself by touching down under the posts to give his side a 38-0 lead at half-time.

As has been the case in recent weeks, Bognor were unable to reproduce the intensity and accuracy in the second half that they had shown for much of the first. Indiscipline crept back into their game and, to their credit, Locksheath, battled away despite the result being beyond doubt.

After quarter of an hour Foote broke through and, after throwing several trademark dummies, he found the powerful Chris Webb who thundered over for a popular try.

This was followed by the best try of the match, forwards and backs combining over the course of seventy metres before Makasi touched down for his hat-trick.

The modest winger, in his first season of senior rugby, is the first to admit that he still has much to learn and there is no doubt that he will improve his all-round game in the years to come.

However, there is no substitute for blinding acceleration and, when combined with some amazing footwork allied to surprising strength, it is no surprise that he leads the try-scoring charts with twenty-three this season.

It was encouraging to see yet another product of Bognor Colts, Zac Keulemans, make his debut and the youngster did enough to suggest that there will be many more 1st team appearances to come.

The visitors scored a well-deserved consolation try before Burgess, who has been outstanding all season, appropriately scored Bognor’s final try.