Bognor Prom 10k 2025 in pictures: 81 great images from town's big race

By Steve Bone
Published 18th May 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 08:41 BST
Hundreds of runners turned out to make Sunday’s 2025 Bognor Prom 10k a huge success.

In fine conditions, runners came back in some speedy times to make the 29th edition of the town’s big race a major hit.

We’ll have a report and results here in due course but for now enjoy this fabulous selection of photos, taken by Steve Grove, Neil Cooper ,Paul Wells and Georgina Smith from GS Creative Photography. If you ran or were there to support someone, see if you can see yourself.

A total of 289 youngsters finished the junior fun run while 1,649 finished the main Bognor Prom 10k – of which there were 758 from Bognor, 321 from Chichester, 100 from Littlehampton and no fewer than 106 from Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners, plus 49 Chichester Runners.

James Copeland of Southern Counties Veterans AC was first over the line in 31.07, Ben Clarke of Kent AC second in 32.37, while Chichester’s evergreen James Baker was third in 33.16.

First woman home was Rachel Laurie of Chi Runners in 35.18, followed by Kate Drew in 35.28 and Kate Natkiel of Brighton Phoenix in 36.21.

First runner home from Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners was Jack Penfold – seventh overall in 35.13.

Here’s a link to the full results.

We’ll have more coverage on this website and in the Bognor Observer in the week.

