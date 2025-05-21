Bognor Prom 10k chiefs hail ‘great’ day as they give thanks to runners and supporters

More than 1,600 completed the 2025 Bognor Prom 10k road race – making the event another huge hit.

Organised by Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners in partnership with the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham, it was a great day blessed by sunny conditions.

Race chiefs thanked everyone who played a part in making it a success.

Some 1,649 runners took on the main 10k – after 289 youngsters, aged from four to 14, tackled the junior fun run.

Winner James Copeland (centre), second-placed Ben Clarke (left) and third-placed James Baker | Picture: Paul Wells

It was warm with little breeze and for many the conditions were almost perfect as they sought personal best times.

The 10k was was won by James Copeland of Southern Counties Veterans AC in a time of 31:07, with Ben Clarke runner-up in 32:37.

Third was Chichester’s James Baker, a regular and past winner of the event, in 33:16.

First three Tone Zone athletes home were Jack Penfold (seventh overall), Seth Hamilton and Max Page.

Chichester’s Rachel Laurie won the women’s race in 35:18, with Kate Drew (35.28) second and Kate Natkeil (36:21) third.

The fourth female finisher was a record-breaker.

Elspeth Turner of Horsham Blue Star Harriers, finished in 37.00 - beating the all-time UK over-60s female record time for the distance by a shadjust over a minute.

The team prizes were both won by Chichester Runners, while Tone Zone had 106 entrants, a fantastic turnout – especially given that the club had almost the same number again among the volunteers making the event run smoothly.

Alison Griffith,s MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, attended and helped hand out medals and water to finishers.

The race village was home to Pinks Ice Cream, Fostering West Sussex, Arena Sports Centre, Tone Zone Runners and charity partner Sage House Dementia Support.

Race director Peter Ramsdale said: “It was another great event and we'd like to thank the volunteers for making all this possible and the people of Bognor Regis and surrounding areas for coming out and supporting us and the even.”

See reports and pictures in the Bognor Observer – out on Thursday. And read more from the host club – Tone Zone – on this website this week.