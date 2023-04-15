With now just a month to go until the Bognor Prom 10k, organisers have announced a new an annual rewards scheme.

The scheme involves local businesses, many of which are on the route, offering participants a reward for taking part or helping out on race day, Sunday, May 14.

This year’s pilot scheme has businesses coming on board for what hopefully will be part of the race each year.Each business has put forward its own offer and all businesses’ offers run anywhere from race day until a date specified.

The scheme has been launched by David Paige of the Bognor Prom 10k committee, who said: "I've enjoyed working with local businesses to find a way to give back to those who take part and volunteer in this years event and also increase footfall to the local establishments, it’s a win win."He said he had managed to ensure the scheme had no upfront cost to any of the businesses.

Ann Hancock (Leaseholder of West Park Cafe) and David Paige (Charity Liaison for the Bognor Prom 10K)

Leaflets which are to be handed out to volunteers and runners have been sponsored and paid for by Jon Mitchell of JPM Car Sales, located at Rookery Farm.One of the supporters of the scheme is Ann Hancock, leaseholder of West Park Cafe just off Silverstone Avenue – on the field used as a car park for the event.

"It’s a privilege to be able to support the Bognor Prom 10k Rewards Scheme and give back to the runners and volunteers on the day,” said Ann.