Planning for the 29th Bognor Prom 10k is under way.

The race, organised by Tone Zone Runners in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham, will be safe, inclusive event which benefits charities and organisations in Bognor and the surrounding area. The 2025 race will take place on Sunday, May 18, with major Improvements being implemented.

The junior fun run will start at 9am, the main 10k at 10am.

The charity partner for this year is Sage House, based in Tangmere, which provides support, information, advice and activities for people living with dementia and their families.

The start of the 2024 Bognor Prom 10k | Picture supplied by organisers

They bring local services together under one roof to provide individually tailored services supporting anyone affected by dementia from pre-diagnosis and continuing throughout the entire dementia journey. Chief operations officer Emma Radley said: “We are incredibly grateful to be the chosen charity for the Bognor Prom10k 2025.

"As a local charity, the funds raised will make a tremendous difference to the lives of local people living with dementia, enabling them to get the advice and support they need. Anyone living in Bognor and surrounding areas who is in need of dementia support can contact Sage House on 01243 888691.”

Don’t miss out on early bird discounts when entries for the 2025 race open on Friday, December 27.

See www.bognorprom10k.org for more – or go to the new Facebook page for the event, www.facebook.com/bognor10k