Hundreds of runners will pound the streets on Sunday in the 29th Bognor Prom 10k.

The race is again being staged by Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners in partnership with the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham – who have made many changes this year.

The race village will be in the field just behind West Park Cafe and the Junior Fun Run and main 10k have earlier start times – 9am and 10am respectively.

The 2025 race has been awarded gold grade by the British Association of Road Races for event management.

The Bognor Prom 10k runners make their way along their course in the 2024 race | Picture: Neil Cooper

The weather looks set fair and organisers advise runners to eat a suitable breakfast and be well-hydrated.

Runners are encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

The current course record holders are Tadele Geremew for the men, who ran in 30min 31sec and Linda Spencer for the women in 33.38.

A £200 prize is offered to anyone on the day that can beat one of those.

There are other prizes up for grabs in team and solo contests and the race has attracted a number of elite runners and an entrant from Dubai.

There are good viewing areas are along the prom, where charity partner Sage House Dementia Support will have marshals with buckets.

Race Director Peter Ramsdale said: “The event seems to get better and better each year and we look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday. Our biggest thanks goes to those who volunteer and give up their time to make the event the success it is"

Race HQ is open from 8am.

See sussexworld.co.uk/sport on Sunday and Monday for photos, results and more.