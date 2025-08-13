Bognor Regis Sailing Club receive funding boost

Bognor Regis Sailing Club have received a grant of £5,000 from the Police & Crime Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund. The fund provides grants up to £5,000 to local organisations and projects that deliver a lasting and positive impact on the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael Atfield, BRSC Commodore, who accepted the grant award on behalf of the sailing club, explained how the funding would help reduce crime in Bognor.

She said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this grant from the Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund. This initiative will allow us to significantly expand the number of Sea Cadets who can take part in our water-based activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the majority of these young people, it is their first opportunity to experience life on the water, and the progress, confidence, and sense of pride they have developed in just a short time with BRSC has been nothing short of remarkable.

Sea Cadets enjoying the thrill of sailing at Bognor

"Our vision is to grow these opportunities further, reaching even more young people across our community. This grant will be instrumental in achieving that goal—not only by enabling the purchase of equipment, but also by allowing us to train and qualify our own members as instructors.

"These two areas of investment will deliver lasting impact: building skills, inspiring confidence, creating a sense of belonging, and opening positive pathways for young people. In doing so, we will provide them with experiences that could shape their futures—offering an exciting, healthy, and constructive alternative to negative influences”.

Commending BRSC on its successful bid Mrs Bourne said: “As PCC I have a statutory responsibility for commissioning county-wide community safety and crime prevention programmes. The BRSC Sea Cadet provision is a great example of an innovative local project that aims to make our communities safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since launching the Safer in Sussex Fund in December 2013, nearly £1.5 million has been allocated to support over 300 crime reduction and community safety initiatives.

BRSC riding the waves to success – thanks to grant support

“This money makes a real difference to local people and neighbourhoods. The high numbers of bids each time shows organisations and community groups are committed to keeping Sussex a safe place in which to live.”

To find out more about the funding made available to community groups by the Police & Crime Commissioner visit https://www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk/apply-for-funding/.