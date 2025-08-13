Bognor Regis Sailing Club receives funding boost
Rachael Atfield, BRSC Commodore, who accepted the grant award on behalf of the sailing club, explained how the funding will help reduce crime in Bognor Regis.
She said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this grant from the Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund. This initiative will allow us to significantly expand the number of Sea Cadets who can take part in our water-based activities.
"For the majority of these young people, it is their first opportunity to experience life on the water, and the progress, confidence, and sense of pride they have developed in just a short time with BRSC has been nothing short of remarkable.
"Our vision is to grow these opportunities further, reaching even more young people across our community. This grant will be instrumental in achieving that goal—not only by enabling the purchase of equipment, but also by allowing us to train and qualify our own members as instructors.
"These two areas of investment will deliver lasting impact: building skills, inspiring confidence, creating a sense of belonging, and opening positive pathways for young people. In doing so, we will provide them with experiences that could shape their futures—offering an exciting, healthy, and constructive alternative to negative influences”.
Commending BRSC on its successful bid Mrs Bourne said: “As PCC I have a statutory responsibility for commissioning county-wide community safety and crime prevention programmes.
“The BRSC Sea Cadet provision is a great example of an innovative local project that aims to make our communities safer.
“Since launching the Safer in Sussex Fund in December 2013, nearly £1.5 million has been allocated to support over 300 crime reduction and community safety initiatives.
“This money makes a real difference to local people and neighbourhoods. The high numbers of bids each time shows organisations and community groups are committed to keeping Sussex a safe place in which to live.”
To find out more about the funding made available to community groups by the Police & Crime Commissioner visit: https://www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk/apply-for-funding/.