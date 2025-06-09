Bognor Regis spin instructor wins gold medal in Aquathlon

Adding to her impressive list of sporting achievements, a Bognor Regis sports instructor has just won a gold medal in her age group category at the 2025 European Aquathlon Championships Multisport Event in Pamplona, Spain.

Katie Young, who works as a spin instructor at The Arena Sports Centre, took on the demanding course, comprising a 1-kilometre swim followed by a 5-kilometre run, to represent Great Britain. Having come in at fourth place and therefore narrowly missing out on a medal the last time she raced in the European Championships in Bilboa, she was determined to be on the podium this time and to come away with that special medal.

Buoyed by her recent win, Katie is now looking forward to racing again in the 2025 World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Pontevedra on the 27th of June.

The Arena Sports Centre, which is part of The Regis School, has supported Katie over the past few years and supplied the essential kit she needs to race and to perform at her very best.

Katie Young on the run section of the race

Speaking about her achievement, Katie said: “It was lovely coming into the finish being greeted by other Team GB friends who had already finished to find out I had taken first place. I’m very grateful to The Arena Sports Centre for their support and for providing my race kit. Looking ahead, I’m now really excited to race in Pontevedra on the 27th of June; expectations are high but it is also a new location, new race, new people, and new nerves!”