Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
4 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
42 minutes ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
3 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
15 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Book celebrates 60 years of rugby at Chichester school – but can you help complete it?

Andy Turner is compiling a book celebrating 60 years of rugby at Chichester High School for Boys.

By Steve Bone
Published 5th May 2023, 09:00 BST

The former Director of Rugby and first XV rugby coach – from 1974 to 2005 - has decided to write an account of six action-packed decades of rugby at the school.

Rugby was initially introduced in the 1944-45 academic year by the classics master, Sydney Gahan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first captain was Douglas Honeybunn and that inaugural season was the only undefeated one in their history.

Most Popular
The Grasshoppers of 1944-45, who feature in the bookThe Grasshoppers of 1944-45, who feature in the book
The Grasshoppers of 1944-45, who feature in the book

There were a further four coaches - J W Taylor; R J F Sealy; R C Quittenton (International Referee); B Cudmore (former student) and author Turner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of the 60 years’ 1st XV team photographs the author is still searching for three (1965-66; 1983-84 and 1989-90).

If anyone can provide them, it would be greatly appreciated and they should get in touch with Steve Bone at the Observer ([email protected]) if they can help.

The book will contain an overall history of the six decades of rugby and its development over the years, including individual season reviews as well as detailed results over the 60 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Chi High for Boys rugby squad of 1993-94The Chi High for Boys rugby squad of 1993-94
The Chi High for Boys rugby squad of 1993-94

Seven-a-side competition achievements, international schoolboy honours, tours both hosted and overseas, including the undefeated Australia tour in 2003, are all included.

The author is looking for sponsorship for the publication of the book and all proceeds from the sale will be donated to two charities, Prostate Cancer UK and Motor Neurone Disease (which is Doddie Weir’s charity).

Related topics:RugbyProstate Cancer UK