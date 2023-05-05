Andy Turner is compiling a book celebrating 60 years of rugby at Chichester High School for Boys.

The former Director of Rugby and first XV rugby coach – from 1974 to 2005 - has decided to write an account of six action-packed decades of rugby at the school.

Rugby was initially introduced in the 1944-45 academic year by the classics master, Sydney Gahan.

The first captain was Douglas Honeybunn and that inaugural season was the only undefeated one in their history.

The Grasshoppers of 1944-45, who feature in the book

There were a further four coaches - J W Taylor; R J F Sealy; R C Quittenton (International Referee); B Cudmore (former student) and author Turner.

Of the 60 years’ 1st XV team photographs the author is still searching for three (1965-66; 1983-84 and 1989-90).

If anyone can provide them, it would be greatly appreciated and they should get in touch with Steve Bone at the Observer ([email protected]) if they can help.

The book will contain an overall history of the six decades of rugby and its development over the years, including individual season reviews as well as detailed results over the 60 years.

The Chi High for Boys rugby squad of 1993-94

Seven-a-side competition achievements, international schoolboy honours, tours both hosted and overseas, including the undefeated Australia tour in 2003, are all included.