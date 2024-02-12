Bowls project for West Sussex adults with learning disability to be launched in Worthing
Members at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club will run a free friendly and social session on Saturday, February 17, from 2pm to 4pm, at the club in Pavilion Road.
All equipment will be provided for the indoor bowls and, in addition, visitors can play pool and table tennis, or watch sport in the lounge.
The Venue 5 sports bar will be open, with hot drinks and light refreshments also available from the café.
Worthing Pavilion is working with the Grace Eyre Foundation, a charity based in Hove, and the Bowls Development Alliance to make the sport more inclusive, helping it to become a pastime that can be enjoyed by almost everyone.
Liz Bartlett, the foundation’s sports project manager, believes bowls is well-suited to the people her charity supports, regardless of whether they have autism, mental health issues or a learning disability.
She wants bowls to become another regular activity, alongside their sessions of tennis, swimming, football and boccia, a form of petanque.
Liz said: “There are not enough sports opportunities and this is a great chance for people in Sussex to try something different."
Anyone wanting to take part in the indoor activities should wear comfortable clothing and have flat shoes. Please take carer support if needed.
For more information contact [email protected] or ring 07436 093171.
The club has hosted a weekly bowls session for sight-impaired adults on Friday afternoons since 2022, with club members Linda Patten and Kathy Byrnes acting as the bowlers' eyes.